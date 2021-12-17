Ravens Planning to Take Lamar Jackson Decision ‘Down To The Wire’

The Baltimore Ravens are playing it close to the chest with regards to the availability of injured star quarterback Lamar Jackson for their Week 15 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

Jackson suffered a low ankle sprain against the Cleveland Browns on December 12, sidelining him for the remainder of the game.

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman said on December 16 that the Ravens’ decision on whether or not to start Jackson “could go down to the wire,” and head coach John Harbaugh didn’t offer much clarity during a press conference the next day.

“I’d say he has a chance,” said Harbaugh on December 17 when asked about Jackson’s availability, adding that the fourth-year quarterback has been present during team meetings preparing for the Packers.

“We’ll check him out pregame,” continued Harbaugh, adding that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley “will be ready to go” if Jackson can’t play.

Harbaugh has remained coy about Jackson’s status all week, telling reporters on December 13 and December 15 that Jackson could start against the Packers on December 19, though all other signs point to the star quarterback’s absence.

Jackson did not practice all week, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun, with Huntley taking first-team reps at quarterback.

The Ravens also signed veteran quarterback Josh Johnson to their active roster, indicating that they’re preparing for Jackson not to start vs. Green Bay.