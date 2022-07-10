Lamar Jackson Takes Jab at Media Over Photo Confusion

Lamar Jackson says he wasn’t sending a message to the Baltimore Ravens when he posted a photo on his personal Twitter account. The image, a gold grill with the words “I Need $,” etched across it, was taken by some as Jackson urging the Ravens to accelerate talks over a new contract.

Harmless speculation or a simple misunderstanding aside, Jackson has taken one media outlet to task over their spin of his social media activity. Instead, the franchise quarterback insists he was merely paying homage to a movie.

The better news for the Ravens is that Jackson also moved to reassure fans he’s hopeful a new deal can be agreed, possibly even before the start of training camp. Jackson and other team veterans are set to report to camp on Tuesday, July 26.

Jackson Tells Media to Stop Thinking for Him

Jackson changed the header photo on his Twitter account on Saturday, July 9. The new image soon prompted speculation about the state of things between player and team, with Bleacher Report one of the media outlets to repost the image with a light-hearted caption:

It was Bleacher Report Jackson mentioned by name when he attempted to clear up any confusion the image may have caused. Speaking to Safid Deen of USA Today Sports, Jackson said: “I don’t know why people are blowing it up. I just saw Bleacher Report post it. They just take anything that’s posted on social media and just blow it up, and try to think for you. I don’t take it too seriously. They’re making it seem like I’m talking to the Ravens when I’m not. Our contract discussion is going on already. But it ain’t about that though. I’m not putting my business life on social media. I won’t ever do that. I won’t put my personal life on social media. I’ll show stuff, but I won’t throw subliminal [messages] out. That’s not me.”

As Deen noted, the photo Jackson chose actually depicts a character from 2001 film How High, starring Method Man and Redman. Jackson admitted “he watched the movie, and wanted to post the photo because he found it funny,” according to Deen.

Aside from clarifying things to the press, Jackson posted this tweet with a GIF from the movie and the caption: “Since everybody can read my mind.”

Since everybody can read my mind🤣 pic.twitter.com/QEIqOvZuax — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 9, 2022

Jackson may not like the way the media jumps to conclusions to interpret his words, but a certain amount of confusion is inevitable the longer his contract negotiations play out. Fortunately, it’s a situation the 25-year-old sounds confident he and the Ravens will resolve during this offseason.

Confusion Inevitable Amid Contract Delay

Bleacher Report wasn’t the only media account to assume Jackson was trying to tell the Ravens something. Analytics expert Warren Sharp also made the same inference, at least in a semi-serious way:

Lamar Jackson is his own agent & changed his Twitter header to this his first move in contract negotiations 😂 your move now, @Ravens pic.twitter.com/7J83zIk50M — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 9, 2022

Inevitably, wires will be crossed among those waiting for news on Jackson’s immediate future. The wait has been a prolonged one for a player who is currently set to play on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract in 2022.

This isn’t just any player. Jackson is arguably the most dynamic quarterback in the NFL, a dual-threat sensation who holds the key to the Ravens’ chances of winning another Super Bowl.

Give his importance, it’s surprising the Ravens have waited this long to start talking seriously about fresh terms. Their approach is in stark contrast to other franchises reliant on young, rising playmakers at football’s most prominent position.

The Buffalo Bills gave Josh Allen a new deal worth $258 million after his third season. Kyler Murray and his agent, Erick Burkhardt have also been pushing for similar rewards on the same timeframe from the Arizona Cardinals.

Jackson’s situation is a little different since he’s essentially representing himself. Intentionally or not, using an image with these words while his contract situation remains unresolved was always going to fuel the rumor mill.

The only way to stop the rumors is by agreeing to extend his stay with the Ravens beyond this season. The signs are positive, based on what Jackson told Deen when asked about the chances of wrapping things up before camp: “Hopefully. I’m not going to say ‘yeah’ right now. Hopefully. But it’s God’s timing.”

Jackson also said he’s not thinking about skipping camp if things are still unresolved later this month. Nor is Jackson willing to discuss how his next deal may compare to other contracts paying quarterbacks like Allen and Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns in excess of $40 million per season: “That’s private conversations, and I’m not going to talk about it.”

Jackson’s doing the Ravens a favor by keeping things in house, but continued silence about the details of any talks, the details fans and reporters truly crave, will only provoke more media speculation and inevitable misinterpretation.