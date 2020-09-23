Lamar Jackson Wears Hilarious Shirt on John Harbaugh’s Birthday [LOOK]

The Baltimore Ravens are getting ready for a big matchup this week, but as always, the team is committed to keeping things loose in practice.

This week, a celebration was in order for Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh. Harbaugh is having his 58th birthday this week, and Lamar Jackson took the opportunity to wear a shirt which celebrated the occasion, but perhaps not in the way Harbaugh would have wanted.

Here’s a hilarious look:

Lamar Jackson celebrates John Harbaugh’s birthday by sporting this t-shirt at today’s practice. “Everybody thank Coach Harbaugh, for sure” Jackson said. Harbaugh turns 58 today — and likely didn’t sign off on that pic on the t-shirt. (Photo courtesy of ⁦@Ravens⁩) pic.twitter.com/wmNLCuZ3SH — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 23, 2020

Obviously, the unflattering photo is sure to get a laugh from everyone on the team not named Harbaugh, although the coach himself does have a great sense of humor, so he’s likely to have a laugh about this as well no matter how much of a fight he might put up.

Analyst: Lamar Jackson Better in 2020

Certainly, the play of Jackson has been no laughing matter to start the 2020 season. The reigning MVP fired 3 touchdown passes on the afternoon during Week 1 and got his team moving early and often on offense. There were plenty of questions about what Jackson might look like off of his MVP season, but so far the early answer is that not much has changed. In fact, Jackson may have only gotten better.

After the game, folks started to take notice. Nate Burleson of Good Morning Football said he thinks Jackson is the most complete quarterback in the game today, and encouraged people to debate him on the subject if they wanted.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky was another to admit that Jackson could be taking on the look of a player who is even more improved than once thought. Orlovsky went so far as to say that he thinks Jackson is even better this season than last year.

Somehow I think I have underestimated how good @Lj_era8 is. And I think he’s phenomenal but he looks better than last year-a lot better — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 13, 2020

Obviously, if Jackson is better, that’s bad news for the league seeing as how dominant he was the last few years. Certainly, it’s hard to disagree with anyone who might think that to be the case after the way he started his 2020 season.

John Harbaugh Praises Lamar Jackson’s 2020 Focus

Last season, the quarterback was elite and in a class of his own as the best player in the league. But that was then and this is now, and Jackson has some new goals for the coming year. Tops amongst them is winning a Super Bowl. Jackson’s coach John Harbaugh has been impressed with how his mind is working heading into this season.

As he explained in a recent press conference, Jackson has been leading by example and is locked in on his goals for this year.

"Bringing our team to a championship is Lamar's goal. That's what I respect about him." pic.twitter.com/DZYIV1hrUr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 30, 2020

Harbaugh said:

“He’s very motivated, he’s very determined. He’s worked really hard. He’s really a realist. He really understands what’s required and what he needs to do to take his game to the level that brings our team to a championship. That’s what he wants to do. That’s his whole focus.”

Jackson really wants to win and win big, which his coach loves. That’s likely to be the case even if he doesn’t love his choice in wardrobe whatsoever.

READ NEXT: Ravens Occupy Dominating Spot in NFL Power Rankings