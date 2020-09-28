Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Dominated 2019 on Monday Night Football

The Baltimore Ravens are playing in a true showdown game on Monday Night Football, and they are in good hands with Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

Last season, Jackson was phenomenal on Monday Night Football. As the stats show, he put on a great performance against the Los Angeles Rams to play a leading role in a big win for the team.

Last time @Lj_era8 was on Monday Night Football: 😈 15/20 Passing

😈 5 Pass TDs

😈 99.8 QBR

😈 139.4 QB Rating

😈 95 Rush YDS pic.twitter.com/9OljiQTmYA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2020

Obviously, 2020 is a new year, but thus far, Jackson has hardly slowed down after his great finish to 2019 and might only be improving. While Jackson doesn’t have a win or the greatest stats against the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s possible the bright lights suit him in a big way in his career.

If he has a big performance, nobody will be surprised based on past history.

Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes Will Make NFL History

When the quarterbacks square off for yet another head to head matchup in their career, history will be made. It’s the first time that a pair of former MVP winners who are 25 years old or younger will do battle.

History will be made in Baltimore next Monday night, when Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes go head-to-head. It’s the first matchup in NFL history between former NFL MVPs, both age-25-or-younger, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 21, 2020

Obviously, Jackson vs. Mahomes has the potential to turn into the league’s new hot rivalry not unlike Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady was for the last few decades. Not even those players were able to make the kind of history early in their careers that these elite passers have and will, however.

Jackson will be looking to score his first win head-to-head against Mahomes. In his career, he’s put up 2 touchdown passes against the Chiefs and only 527 total yards. Obviously, those are lower margins

Regardless, Mahomes and Jackson each have an MVP on their mantle, and the Baltimore quarterback is chasing down the next big award that Mahomes just secured. It will be fun for NFL fans to see history made before their very eyes in primetime.

Ravens Reveal MNF Hype Video

This week, the Ravens will host the Chiefs in what figures to be an epic game, and an epic hype video has been put forward by the team. The theme? ‘It’s time to rise,’ which is a play on the fact that the game is already of an epic stature considering the teams playing and the Ravens need to step up.

Here’s a look:

As the video explains, there’s nothing left to be said at all this week. The defending champions are coming to Baltimore for a huge tilt, and the team is ready to put on a show for the bright lights of primetime and bring the fire as well as the passion.

If that entire concept doesn’t give you goosebumps and get you ready for the most highly anticipated game of the year, nothing will. Even though fans can’t be in attendance, it’s safe to say there will be plenty of yelling going on by the time this one kicks off on Monday.

Jackson could bring the Ravens and all their fans to their feet with a big performance Monday.

