‘Not Down:’ Lamar Jackson Rallies Ravens After Tough Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens in one of the toughest games of the 2020 season over the weekend, dropping the Ravens to 5-2 and leaving many feeling disappointed about a missed opportunity to win a big game in the second half of the season.

Even though the loss played out in a tough way, however, the Ravens are not down or letting the feelings of frustration consume them. Instead, they are taking the mindset of simply getting back to the grind and getting back to work. That’s just what Lamar Jackson has seen this week after the tough loss played out on the field for the team.

"Our guys are not down here. I tend to lead by example, but if they need me to say something I will." pic.twitter.com/yO6wuBaJDZ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 4, 2020

Jackson said:

“Our guys are not down here. Our guys still came into work working their tail off. I feel we’ll be fine here. If they need me to say something I will. I’m not really a vocal leader, I lead by example. We got defensive guys who do most of the speaking for us, but if they need me to I will.”

The Ravens aren’t out of the division race by any means and remain a force in the playoff race. That in of itself will keep the attention of the team and keep their focus. Regardless of that, it’s good to hear Jackson confirming that the team isn’t down whatsoever as they get set to tackle the rest of the season.

Baltimore will have to let the tough loss have a short mental shelf life this week, as they get set for a contest against the Indianapolis Colts, who are also 5-2. The game has big implications for the playoff push upcoming.

The good news? The team seems to have the right mindset.

Lamar Jackson vs. Steelers

It was a tough day for Jackson against the ferocious Steelers defense. He went 13/28 for 2 touchdowns while also having 2 interceptions on the afternoon. It wasn’t the MVP type performance the Ravens needed from Jackson to help them in the game, and not the type of performance fans have become accustomed to from Jackson in the past given his ability to deliver highlight reel plays for the team.

Even in spite of that, it’s great to see Jackson and the Ravens taking the right approach. No doubt he will have to play better, but with a good mindset, that’s attainable.

AFC North Playoff Picture

It’s interesting to note that the Ravens have been here before, which could lead to some confidence for a turnaround on their side. This season, they were smashed in a big game early on by Kansas City. Instead of despairing, the team simply went out and took care of business the next few weeks, dominating on the field. They hadn’t lost coming into the game against Pittsburgh.

Right now, the Steelers are very much in command of the division with a perfect 7-0 record. The Ravens are 5-2, but a chance to get even does exist later this month when they will take on the Steelers again, this time from Heinz Field. The Cleveland Browns are 5-3 having suffered another loss. Theoretically, Cleveland and Baltimore aren’t out of it by any stretch, but both teams will now have to hope the Steelers slip up in the next few weeks and have a few more losses.

Regardless, the Ravens remain in the mix moving forward for the division and could still make a run if everything plays out in the second half and they can get themselves organized.

So far, it sounds like this is the case.

