Lamar Jackson Reveals Full Extent of Season-Ending Ankle Injury

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson revealed that he is still recovering from the ankle injury that ultimately ended his 2021 season during a press conference on January 10.

“It’s just a bone bruise, but it’s day to day,” said Jackson in his first media appearance since suffering the injury on December 12 against the Cleveland Browns.

The injury was first believed to be an ankle sprain, as was initially announced by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on December 13, but Jackson’s update confirms a December 19 report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the 24-year-old quarterback suffered a bone bruise.

Jackson returned to what would be his final practice of the season on December 29, but did so with a noticeable limp, leading the Ravens to shut him down.

“They didn’t want me to go out there and hurt myself more,” said Jackson, “I wanted to play, and I just couldn’t.

The 2018 first-round pick ultimately missed the Ravens’ last six games, all of which ended in a loss, in a disappointing end to a season in which he was once thought to be an MVP candidate. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley started five of those six games, with late-season signing Josh Johnson starting against the Bengals in Week 16.

Jackson emphasized how painful it was to watch the Ravens’ playoff hopes slip away from the sidelines, saying, “I was sick. That’s not anything I want to do.”

He was confident about his return next season, though, telling media, “I don’t see myself doing that ever again.”

Ravens fans will certainly hope the same, as Jackson had avoided a major injury in the NFL before his bone bruise, a point that was overlooked by critics who claimed that mobile quarterbacks are more likely to be injured.