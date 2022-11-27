Lamar Jackson Savaged Ravens Fan for Unpopular Suggestion

Lamar Jackson doesn’t want anybody deciding his future for him. Specifically, the quarterback who is playing in a contract year won’t take kindly to any suggestion he’d be better off without the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson made his feelings clear in a fiery and profane exchange with one Twitter user after the Ravens lost 28-27 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. It was a game where 2019 NFL MVP Jackson struggled to inspire an offense consistently misfiring in the red zone. He was also let down by a Baltimore defense that folded in clutch situations and wasted two leads in the fourth quarter.

The problems around Jackson prompted one fan to urge the Ravens to move on from Jackson in the interests of strengthening other areas on the roster. Jackson responded less than kindly, to put it mildly.

Jackson Has No Time for Exit Talk

A Twitter user known as Castlewillkill posted a suggestion for the Ravens’ front office. Simply put, it’s to wave goodbye to Jackson and use any money earmarked for his next contract on different positions:

When someone is asking for over 250 mil guaranteed like @Lj_era8 … games like this should not come to @jtuck9. Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a well rounded team. — Castlewillkill (@CastleWillKill) November 27, 2022

Jackson pulled no punches with an expletive-laden response that’s since been deleted, but belonged in the NSFW category, per Pickswise: “Boy STFU y’all be cappin too much on this app mf never smelt a football field never did s*** but eat d***‼️”

Lamar Jackson responds to a fan who said the Ravens should let him walk 😳 pic.twitter.com/N888WtOufB — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 27, 2022

Jackson’s feelings toward the idea he’s not worth the money teams are expected to pay top-tier quarterbacks in today’s game are obvious. So is the frustration he’s feeling after the Ravens let another game slip largely because of an offense that’s inefficient in the red zone.

Justin Tucker can be forgiven for missing the 67-yard field goal that would’ve beaten the Jags. After all, he was good on the four kicks he was asked to make.

Tucker staying so busy is the problem. Jackson might not like it, but settling for field goals this often is not a good look for a quarterback expected to be paid on a par with the elite players at his position.

Not coming away with touchdowns from trips inside the 20 is a growing problem that’s threatening to derail the season for the 7-4 Ravens.

Red-Zone Issues Not Going Away for Jackson, Ravens

Jackson’s annoyance with the sputtering offense was clear from the terse response he gave to questions about the ongoing red-zone inefficiency, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun:

Lamar Jackson on the red-zone struggles: “I don’t know. It looks good in practice.” pic.twitter.com/qA7JWndNcX — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 27, 2022

It’s not easy pinpointing why the Ravens are having so much trouble punching the ball in from the goal-line. They have Jackson, arguably the most dynamic, dual-threat QB in the league. He has a plethora of tight ends including All-Pro Mark Andrews and exciting rookie Isaiah Likely to aim for in goal-to-go situations.

The Ravens have options, but the problem is those options have become predictable. Either Jackson looks for one of his tight ends or he runs it himself.

Defenses know what to expect because the Ravens lack a true goal-line specialist among the cadre of running backs who have shuffled in and out of the lineup. Jackson’s supporting cast is also sans a big-bodied and sure-handed wide receiver capable of making contested catches in the end zone.

The latter problem is one reason why the Ravens should get serious about talking to free agent Odell Beckham Jr. This offense needs a spark from somewhere.

Without it, Jackson will continue to falter and express his frustration. Then an already tough decision about what to pay the pending free agent will become a nightmare for general manager Eric DeCosta.