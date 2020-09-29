‘Not Betting Against Him:’ Skip Bayless Predicts Lamar Jackson Rebound

The Baltimore Ravens, admittedly, didn’t measure up at all against the Kansas City Chiefs, so as a result, one would expect the NFL’s hot take machine to be firing in the days after.

In several cases that assumption is wrong. Interestingly, it’s also wrong in the case of noted Fox Sports host Skip Bayless. Bayless, who is known for his knee-jerk takes in the heat of the moment, is taking a longer approach when looking closer at the future of Lamar Jackson.

Even though Jackson is now 0-3 against Patrick Mahomes in his young career, there was no jovial celebration by Bayless, nor was there an admission of ‘I told you so.’ Rather, Bayless proclaimed that Jackson has much to prove moving forward in his career, but added that he would not bet against him doing so.

Lamar has now fallen to 0-3 vs Mahomes. Lamar has played poorly in his two playoff games, both home losses. Lamar still has much to prove. I would not bet against him. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 29, 2020

Bayless is not wrong with this particular take. Jackson does have much to prove moving forward, and until he wins a major showdown game or a playoff game, these worries are going to linger in a big way. Still, time is certainly on the 23 year old’s side and Bayless himself seems to understand that.

In this case, his words should serve as a warning to anyone who has given up on Jackson. Do so at your own peril considering his talent level and what he can still accomplish.

Bayless might be the king of the hot take, but even he is smart enough to recognize that Jackson is a world class talent.

Lamar Jackson Motivated by Patrick Mahomes

Jackson has been clear that his goals for the Baltimore Ravens now involve the Super Bowl, and that’s true even as it relates to his chance at personal glory as well. In fact, Jackson wants to make some NFL history and become the third player to win the MVP award, then win the Super Bowl the next year. If he does, he could join Patrick Mahomes.

As Jackson admitted to the media, he knew Mahomes had accomplished the feat, but he didn’t know he had the chance to be No. 3. The hope is he can push forward and get this done.

"Hopefully the third one will be me."@Lj_era8 on previous MVPs winning the Super Bowl the following year: pic.twitter.com/q0L4jkl9wu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 9, 2020

Jackson said:

“I didn’t know the past 2 MVP’s (have become Super Bowl champions). I knew about the last one, but hopefully the third one will be me.”

This goal is something to be admired for Jackson, and it’s something he can get done if he remains consistent and is able to have a similar season to last year.

Lamar Jackson Clear on Super Bowl Goal

Recently, Jackson was on ESPN explaining what he feels about his career trajectory and what there is left for him to do in the league. Obviously, there’s plenty on the list, but high on it for Jackson seems to be achieving Super Bowl glory, something he’s watched Patrick Mahomes do this season that likely helped him secure the richest contract in NFL history.

As Jackson said shown by BaltimoreRavens.com, the next step for him is simply to win on the biggest stage of them all, no questions asked.

"I gotta win a Super Bowl." pic.twitter.com/clKPw3c6Dz — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 14, 2020

Jackson said:

“I gotta win a Super Bowl, I gotta get me where he’s at,” Jackson said on the telecast regarding what he has to do in order to get paid. “It’s a crazy number, nobody has ever dreamed about that. They’ve probably dreamed about it but no one expected that, especially half a million dollars but he deserves it.”

Whether Jackson deserves it or not is a current matter of great debate and public discourse but it’s clear that the quarterback is motivated to prove in the future that he deserves it by winning the biggest trophy of them all. Whether his motivations be money or personal desire for glory, give Jackson credit for outlining what he has to do and going after it.

He’s got a long way to go after a tough loss, but clearly, Jackson still has the time and motivation to get things done.

READ NEXT: John Harbaugh Ditches Mask Yelling at Referees