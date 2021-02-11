Amazing Stat Proves Why Lamar Jackson Needs More Help to Win Big

The Baltimore Ravens have a player in Lamar Jackson that many consider to be amongst the best quarterbacks in the game, but for whatever reason, Jackson has had trouble getting over the hump early in his career.

Many folks have struggled to find a reason why a player as statistically dominant as Jackson hasn’t won more games of consequence in the postseason. When it boils down to it, however, a big reason could be the play of players around Jackson, specifically at wide receiver.

As Matt Williamson explains, Jackson has managed to put up some insane numbers the last few seasons, throwing 62 touchdown passes. That’s in spite of not having a true number one wideout or a top option that can beat man coverage.

Lamar Jackson has thrown 62 TDs over the last two years…without a true man beating route running WR type#Ravens — Matt Williamson (@WilliamsonNFL) February 11, 2021

With this fact considered, it’s borderline insane that Jackson has been able to thrive in the way he has for the Ravens on the field. Lesser quarterbacks would have put up worse numbers. All Jackson has done is lead his team to the playoffs the last three years while putting up an MVP season in 2019. The team’s record during that span? A solid 35-13.

If the Ravens are able to get the right pieces in the mix offensively, it could be a major boost to the franchise and their top quarterback. Jackson has already been great, but with some help, he too could become legendary in time.

Ravens Know Wideout a Major Need

With stats like this presented, it’s clear that the Ravens have a major need at wide receiver, and that’s something which the coaching staff knows as well. Specifically, John Harbaugh didn’t mince words when it comes to what he is looking for this offseason. Amongst other potential targets for the team? A big playmaking wideout for the team’s needy offense. When speaking to the media this week, Harbaugh clarified that offensive upgrades could be on the menu, specifically ones at the offensive skill spots of wideout and perhaps even tight end.

"We can use anyone who is talented and good." pic.twitter.com/GvSmvAjxv2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 20, 2021

Harbaugh said:

“It kind of comes down to who you can get and what they’re going to cost in the end and who wants to be here. But if you can bring an Anquan Boldin in here? Lets do it. Now can we afford it and what are the resources from other things we need? That’s the details we have to figure out. I think a big, physical receiver would be awesome for us and big target for Lamar. It could be another tight end too or a speed guy who could open things up and open the coverage up would be valuable too. We could use anybody who’s talented and good.”

An upgrade to the offense would be huge for the Ravens, and that’s especially true considering how the team struggled downfield. Getting another big time wideout in the mix to take pressure off who the Ravens already have would be a big help overall to the offense. It could help Jackson put up even bigger numbers as well.

Lamar Jackson Stats

This past season, Jackson had more struggles than successes at times statistically, but even in spite of that, he managed to have a solid season this year. Jackson himself had only 2,757 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, 1,005 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. Those numbers might be lower than what thy were in his NFL MVP season, but it’s long been clear that the stats are only half of what Jackson brings to the table. He is still the unquestioned heart and soul of the entire team, which is why the Ravens have to lock him up on a new deal and build around him better.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be with his ability to run and extend the play.. The fact that he was a shoo-in as an All-Pro is a testament to how good Jackson was in 2019. The fact he won MVP last season was also simply a testament to that as well. There’s no question he can still challenge for those awards moving forward.

With or without a big-time wideout, Jackson is still going to do damage. It would be better for him if he had a running mate, however.

