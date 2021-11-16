Le’Veon Bell Sends Message to Baltimore After Release

The Baltimore Ravens have released running back Le’Veon Bell, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, just over two months after the former Pittsburgh Steeler arrived in Baltimore.

Bell joined the Ravens’ practice squad in early September after injuries devastated their backfield, but struggled to return to All-Pro form, averaging only 2.7 yards per carry in Baltimore.

Since he spent the entire NFL offseason and preseason unsigned, it took Bell almost a month to get his “football legs,” as he put it last week, under him. He showed flashes of his former self during game day activations against the Denver Broncos in Week 4 and the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

After an injury to

Bell Posts Message to Baltimore

Latavius Murray, Bell was promoted to the Ravens’ 53-man roster , but he struggled against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7, picking up only five yards on five carries.

Despite his departure from Baltimore, Bell post his appreciation for the Ravens and their fans on social media.

