Le’Veon Bell Earns Promotion After Another Ravens RB Injury

Baltimore Ravens running back Le’Veon Bell has been officially promoted to the team’s 53-man roster, according to the NFL’s official transaction report, just a few days after scoring his first touchdown as a Raven against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bell posted his appreciation on Twitter shortly after his promotion was announced, which came after Baltimore’s starting running back, Latavius Murray, exited Sunday’s game with an ankle injury.

literally, just having fun … life is what you make it & it’s been a blessing here to say the least …

🖤💜🙏🏾💜🖤 pic.twitter.com/NTW9R24D35 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 21, 2021

Bell first arrived in Baltimore in early September following the decimation of the Ravens’ running back corps, with season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill and Gus Edwards.

The former Pittsburgh Steeler started out on the practice squad and was inactive for the Ravens’ first three games, finally seeing the field in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos. He only managed to tally 11 yards on four carries, but appeared to fit into the Ravens’ offense with his pass protection and receiving ability out of the backfield.

He was sidelined against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, but received a game day elevation from the practice squad this past Sunday against the Chargers.

Bell looked sharp at times against Los Angeles, but only finished with 18 yards on eight carries, plus a second-quarter touchdown.

Le’Veon Bell scores his FIRST TD for the Ravens 🔥 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/8XHKzhLY7U — Overtime (@overtime) October 17, 2021

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman drew up a deceptive run on this play, using the always-dangerous Lamar Jackson as a decoy and pulling tight end Mark Andrews and fullback Patrick Ricard as lead blockers to clear a path for Bell. The four-time All-Pro walked into the end zone untouched to get the Ravens out to a 13-point lead against the Chargers.

Bell Forgot TD Celebration Vs. Chargers

Le’Veon Bell scoring a touchdown for the Baltimore Ravens is probably not something most AFC North fans expected they’d ever see.

“That’s the beginning. Hold onto that thing,” head coach John Harbaugh told his veteran running back when he returned to the Ravens’ sideline after the score.

"Everything went out the window once I scored… I forgot my celebration and everything." 😂@LeVeonBell was hype for his first touchdown as a Raven. Ravens Wired drops at 8 p.m. ➡️ https://t.co/ezy2f3Vm0O pic.twitter.com/osOH0nnGUw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 20, 2021

The magnitude of the play may have even gotten to Bell, who apparently forgot his planned touchdown celebration as soon as he crossed the goal line.

“Everything went out the window once I scored,” Bell told teammates on the bench.

“I forgot my celebration and everything,” he added, with a teammate revealing that Bell had come up with a boxing-related celebration for his first Ravens touchdown.

Murray Misses Second Straight Practice

Bell’s promotion should stabilize the Ravens’ running back room after Latavius Murray, did not participate in practice for the second day in a row, per the team’s official injury report.

Murray has emerged as Baltimore’s lead back this season, leading the backfield in rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns through six weeks.

He had 44 yards on nine carries against the Chargers, despite playing only 26 total snaps before limping off the field.

“He has an ankle sprain, so we’ll have to monitor that day-to-day, and see where he’s at,” said Harbaugh yesterday, according to Sarah Ellison.

With Bell, Devonta Freeman and Ty’Son Williams also rostered at running back, the Ravens will likely take the cautious approach and hold Murray out against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

With almost three full weeks to recover, Murray should be back in Week 8 after the Ravens’ bye to play the Minnesota Vikings.