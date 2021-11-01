Ravens LB Suffers ‘Non-Life Threatening’ Gunshot Wound in Cleveland

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet on Sunday night in Cleveland, but the injury is considered “non-life threatening” according to a team statement.

Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when a stray bullet hit his left calf, forcing the second-year linebacker to seek treatment at a local hospital.

The Ravens’ statement added that Harrison “has been in touch with our team doctors and will return to Baltimore today.”

Harrison grew up and attended college less than 150 miles away from Cleveland in Columbus, Ohio, where he later attended Ohio State University.

The 23-year-old was drafted by the Ravens in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, arriving in Baltimore along fellow rookie inside linebacker Patrick Queen, a first-rounder out of LSU. He was solid against the run last season, but has struggled this year with expanded responsibilities.

The Ravens added Harrison to the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list, which likely means he’ll miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, leaving Baltimore down yet another player in an injury-riddled 2021.

Harrison’s news came as part of a hectic Monday afternoon in the NFL, with the Los Angeles Rams adding a former Defensive Player of the Year and the New Orleans Saints losing their starting quarterback for the season.

– Ravens announce Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet at a party this weekend and should be ok

Harbaugh Comments on Harrison’s Status

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke to media this afternoon and added a few comments on Harrison’s “tough situation.”

“I don’t think it’s severe at all,” said Harbaugh, “We’re in the process of getting it checked out with the doctors.”

Harrison arrived back in Baltimore earlier this afternoon to be examined by the Ravens’ medical team, but there have been no updates to his status for Week 9.

“I’m optimistic that it’s going to be okay,” added Harbaugh, “very grateful that he’s not hurt worse.”

More Details Regarding Shooting Emerge

Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reported more details surrounding the shooting.

According to a police report, Harrison was in a nightclub in Cleveland where a fight broke out, forcing an evacuation by security personnel.

“Harrison told police that someone saw a firearm in the crowd. As he ran away, Harrison heard several shots fired and noticed he’d been struck,” wrote Shaffer.

Police in Cleveland have yet to announce any leads towards the identity of the shooter

Ravens ILB Depth

If Harrison misses any time, the Ravens will likely divide his snaps between Josh Bynes, Patrick Queen and Chris Board, who have dominated time at inside linebacker in recent games.

Queen and Harrison were expected to anchor the Ravens’ defense coming into the season, but struggles from both forced Baltimore to increase Board’s snaps and sign Bynes for his third stint with the team.

Bynes’ leadership and experience has clearly had an effect on the entire positional group over the last two games, especially Queen. Since Bynes took on an expanded role in the defense, Queen has played significantly better with narrower responsibilities, playing with the confidence and physicality he had been missing this season.

Patrick Queen the first five weeks:

😬 29.0 grade

😬 Lowest among all LBs Patrick Queen the last two weeks:

😈 90.5 grade

😈 Highest among all LBs pic.twitter.com/oaNXiIf6Rz — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) October 26, 2021

Board has struggled against the run, but sees the field in obvious passing situations due to his proficiency in coverage.