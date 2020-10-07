Ravens’ Marcus Peters To Star on New Game Show

The Baltimore Ravens have been no stranger to the world of television game shows the last few years, and they’ve got another player set to hit the airwaves very soon.

Cornerback Marcus Peters, who’s been playing a huge role for the defense, will now get his chance to name popular answers on Celebrity Family Feud. Recently, the Family Feud Twitter account teased a photo of the next round of famous players and Peters was on the list, albeit not looking that thrilled to be there.

Here’s a look:

Give it up for our @NFLPA Legends and Pro-Bowlers! 👏🏈 #CelebrityFamilyFeud is new Thursday at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/l3fwnPZBos — Celeb Family Feud (@FamilyFeudABC) October 5, 2020

Peters will be on the show this Thursday night on ABC, and the hope is that he gives some funny or noteworthy answers that make host Steve Harvey react. That’s always the best part about watching Family Feud, and that even holds true as it relates to the celebrity versions of the show.

Celebrity Family Feud will air Thursday night on ABC at 8 p.m.

Marcus Peters Stats

The Ravens have enjoyed what Peters has brought to them since he has come to the team. He’s put up 259 combined tackles, 28 interceptions and 6 touchdowns. He’s been a rock for the team’s backfield since the deal that sent him to Baltimore in 2019. As a whole, Peters has been one of the best lock down corners in the league and is truthfully an elite veteran player.

Ravens Defensive Backs Called Top NFL Unit

Peters has helped the team recapture an elite backfield. That tradition hasn’t slowed a bit since the team has last won the Super Bowl, and in fact it can be argued it’s only getting better and better with time. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks would likely agree with that assessment, as he has placed the Ravens as having the top cornerback tandem in the league in 2020. The reasoning for that had everything to do with how well they play together.

Brooks said:

“The Ravens’ decision to trade for Peters in October helped the defense emerge as one of the NFL’s top units in the second half of the season and gave coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale the league’s best cornerback tandem. Peters lived up to his reputation as a dynamic playmaker with three picks in 10 games with the Ravens, including a pair of pick-sixes. He played with better discipline in coverage after coming over from the Rams, and his improved attention to detail resulted in more consistent performance. Humphrey has quietly emerged as one of the best cover corners in the game, particularly as a bump-and-run technician on the perimeter. He aggressively challenges receivers at the line and does a great job of maintaining hip-pocket positioning down the field. With Humphrey playing at a high level in coverage and Peters providing timely playmaking on the island, the Ravens have an elite set of corners.”

Peters coming to Baltimore was a huge shot in the arm for the group, and joining him with Humphrey was huge for the team. Moving forward, the Ravens have kept Jimmy Smith this offseason for some added depth, so they have been completely loaded for this coming season as they always seem to be.

Now, this week, Peters will bring some of the funny to television.

