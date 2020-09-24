‘Hell of a Player:’ Ravens’ Defender Showers Praise on Patrick Mahomes

The Baltimore Ravens are facing a huge challenge from the Kansas City Chiefs this week on the field, and some of their best defenders know exactly the challenge they will be up against in Patrick Mahomes.

Cornerback Marcus Peters played with Mahomes before coming to Baltimore and knows what makes him special. As he said, he has always been a player who has loved the game, and that is something he loves and respects about the player More than that, though, Peters wants everyone to know that Mahomes is simply someone he thinks is a great player.

Peters said:

“He was my teammate for a year before I played against him. The guy, he’s a Super Bowl champ, MVP of this league. He’s a hell of a player, man. A guy like that, you just have to respect his game.”

Additionally, Peters said that he long saw the talent in Mahomes. More than that, though, he saw a player who loved the game and was driven to succeed.

"I respect somebody who loves the game like Mahomes does." @marcuspeters pic.twitter.com/bGVCr2zGVu — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 24, 2020

As Peters explained:

“I knew he had the talent, I knew he loved the game. Those are the two ultimate things that can help you. I just respect someone who loves the game of football like he does. It was fun with him being my teammate while I was there.”

Indeed, Mahomes loves the game and it’s a fun challenge for a team like the Ravens to match wits with him this week on the field. So far, he’s 2-0 in his career against Baltimore, and it will be interesting to see if the Ravens can match up with him well enough this time in order to get a win.

Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes Will Make History

When the quarterbacks square off for yet another head to head matchup in their career, history will be made. It’s the first time that a pair of former MVP winners who are 25 years old or younger will do battle.

History will be made in Baltimore next Monday night, when Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes go head-to-head. It’s the first matchup in NFL history between former NFL MVPs, both age-25-or-younger, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 21, 2020

Obviously, Jackson vs. Mahomes has the potential to turn into the league’s new hot rivalry not unlike Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady was for the last few decades. Not even those players were able to make the kind of history early in their careers that these elite passers have and will, however.

Jackson will be looking to score his first win head-to-head against Mahomes. In his career, he’s put up 2 touchdown passes against the Chiefs and only 527 total yards. Obviously, those are lower margins

Regardless, Mahomes and Jackson each have an MVP on their mantle, and the Baltimore quarterback is chasing down the next big award that Mahomes just secured. It will be fun for NFL fans to see history made before their very eyes in primetime.

Ravens Reveal Week 3 Jerseys

This week, the Ravens revealed that they will be wearing their black jerseys for the game. The blackout is a very popular look with fans, and no doubt everyone will be fired up to see the team rock these threads in a great NFL matchup.

You asked. We answered. Black jerseys for Monday Night Football. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kJRvKMkWWa — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 23, 2020

In Week 1, the Ravens went with the white jerseys at home. Week 2 brought the purple out for the road battle, and now that the team is heading back home again, they will be going with the awesome black look for Week 3.

The last time the Ravens wore the black jerseys was late in the 2019 season when they blew out the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. Obviously, fans are hoping for a similar result on Monday Night Football this time around.

They’ll have to beat a strong competitor in Mahomes in order to get it.

READ NEXT: Ravens Reveal Jersey for Chiefs Game