Ravens’ Mark Andrews Demolishes Colts Player With Block [WATCH]

The Baltimore Ravens are a true team, which always shows on the field when they grind out games repeatedly with toughness and ferocity.

There was one play which helped prove this to be the case in Baltimore’s tough, physical victory over the Indianapolis Colts. With the Ravens looking to break through and score a decisive touchdown, Lamar Jackson scrambled toward the end zone and was able to get in. Upon second look, it may never have happened unless Mark Andrews hadn’t provided the toughness.

Andrews finished his block all the way from the line of scrimmage into the end zone. Without the defensive back in the picture, Jackson scores easily on the play and walks in for the score.

Here’s a look at the play:

Andrews has been one of the best pass catching tight ends in the NFL, but he can apparently add blocking to his repertoire now after such a play. The Ravens are a tough team in the trenches, and it’s nice to see Andrews picking up the slack.

Mark Andrews Discussed Improving Blocking Before

After a great first few seasons in the league, Andrews has begun to take on the look of an elite player for the Ravens. Even while that might be the case, it’s clear he still has wanted to improve to become the best of the best at his position in the league.

Speaking with reporters this past offseason, Andrews was asked about where he sees himself in 2020 and beyond, and as he said, it’s more about personal improvement and team goals than anything else. In fact, he cited blocking specifically as an area of improvement.

"I want to be the best TE. I'm not there yet." @Mandrews_81 pic.twitter.com/LVJv3QFae7 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 10, 2020

Andrews said:

“Obviously last year was a good year, but there’s a lot of room for me to improve. Looking back this offseason, had a ton of time to think and watch film, really work on my body to try and get to that next level. I want to be the best tight end. I’m not there yet, I’m excited to show what I can do this year. I think blocking’s got to be a huge thing for me where I want to improve. I’ve got to make big strides in that area this year. Just continue to work as a receiving guy. That’s my bread and butter, but I always want to get better with that. I want to be dangerous in all situations. I don’t come out and have goals for any year, I’m a team guy, I want to win a Super Bowl and that’s the most important thing for me.”

It’s great to see Andrews on the same page when it comes to the overall team goals, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Ravens be able to accomplish those things with a similar mindset throughout the team. It’s clear the team is putting the whole group over personal improvement which is excellent.

Safe to say that he has improved in a big way, and that nobody will question his merits as a blocker now after his display on Sunday.

Mark Andrews Career Stats

After coming into the league in 2018 as a rookie out of Oklahoma, Andrews has wasted little time making a big statistical impact for the Ravens. As a rookie, Andrews managed to catch 3 touchdowns and put up 552 yards receiving. During the 2019 season, Andrews managed to have an even better year. He put up 852 yards and 10 touchdowns, and come into his own for the Ravens with the help of one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the entire league.

This season, Andrews has collected 297 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Far and away, he’s been one of the most productive tight ends to come out in the draft the last few seasons. The numbers show why Andrews is such an important piece for the Baltimore offense to have in the mix whenever possible.

Andrews now has this play to his highlight reel credit, which is good to see.

READ NEXT: Philip Rivers Trashes Ravens’ Game Changing Interception