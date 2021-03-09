Ravens Discussing New Contract Extension With Top Offensive Weapon

The Baltimore Ravens have a ton of decisions to make in the coming weeks, and one that they are apparently keen on is keeping tight end Mark Andrews around.

According to general manager Eric DeCosta, the Ravens are talking deal with Andrews and want to get a new contract done as soon as possible. DeCosta was very complementary of Andrews and admitted that he has all of the traits that the team likes in its players.

“We’ve had some preliminary discussions. “Mark is a very good player. I love everything about Mark – his personality, his ability, work ethic, demeanor, competitiveness… He’s the type of guy we want to keep.” GM Eric DeCosta on a potential long-term deal with TE Mark Andrews. pic.twitter.com/3IevYnjcvO — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 9, 2021

DeCosta said:

“We’ve had some preliminary discussions. We’ve started discussions on all these types of things. Mark’s a very good player. I love everything about Mark, his personality, his ability, work ethic, demeanor, competitiveness. He’s got a great family, and again, he’s the type of guy we want to keep.”

With this in mind, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Andrews ink a new deal with the team soon in the coming days. It is clear that the Ravens want to see it happen and Andrews could be motivated to stick around as well.

As a whole, fans should be excited by this news given what Andrews means to the offense and to the team.

Ravens Have Major Contract Decisions Coming

Not only is Andrews a player the Ravens have to iron out a contract with, but Lamar Jackson expects to get paid as well. The Ravens have to decide whether or not to keep offensive lineman Orlando Brown, and also might have a tough decision to make on running back Gus Edwards. The team might elect to let pass rushers Matt Judon and Yannick. Ngakoue walk to free agency as well. Put it all together and there’s going to be some major changes in the weeks ahead for the team that are going to be interesting to follow for sure.

What happens with Andrews might only be the first step as it relates to the team sorting out their plan for the 2021 season in free agency.

Mark Andrews Career Stats

After coming into the league in 2018 as a rookie out of Oklahoma, Andrews has wasted little time making a big statistical impact for the Ravens. As a rookie, Andrews managed to catch 3 touchdowns and put up 552 yards receiving. During the 2019 season, Andrews managed to have an even better year. He put up 852 yards and 10 touchdowns, and come into his own for the Ravens with the help of one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the entire league.

This season, Andrews put up a very solid 701 yards and 7 touchdowns to help continue in his development.

Far and away, he’s been one of the most productive tight ends to come out in the draft the last few seasons. The numbers show why Andrews is such an important piece for the Baltimore offense to have in the mix whenever possible. That os why the Ravens want to see him stick around and look very motivated to get him in the mix on a new deal.

It wouldn’t be a shock to see Andrews staying in the coming weeks given this update.

READ NEXT: Analyst on Why Lamar Jackson Must Get Paid Now