Ravens Tight End Receives Honor of Major Team Award

The Baltimore Ravens have a solid player in tight end Mark Andrews, and now Andrews can consider himself honored with one of the best awards in the NFL.

Andrews was recently revealed as the team’s winner of the Ed Block Courage Award for the 2020 season. This means that Andrews is thought of by his teammates as one of the best sportsmen and most courageous players on the team. Voted on by members of the team, it’s a great honor to be given the award and something players strive for.

Ravens TE Mark Andrews is the Ravens' 2020 recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award, which is presented to the player who exemplifies a commitment to principles of sportsmanship and courage. It recognizes a player’s efforts on the field and his ability to overcome adversity. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) February 5, 2021

As for the reasoning behind why Andrews was voted to receive the award, he continued to play through the last few seasons even in spite of his Type 1 diabetes diagnosis. This past season, he played through COVID-19 even in spite of elevated risk for the disease. He contracted it but still managed to push through and have a solid season on the field.

For all these reasons, he is a deserving winner of the award.

Ed Block Courage Award Explained

Why is the Ed Block Courage Award such an honor? It was named after a former trainer for the Baltimore Colts and is a player-voted award that symbolizes courage and a level of respect from within a team.

Here’s the explanation from the website:

“Each year, the Ed Block Courage Awards honors those National Football League players who exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. This award is unique in that the recipients are selected solely by a vote of their teammates. Every fall all thirty two teams conduct a vote which results in each team selecting their Ed Block Courage Award recipient for the year. The Ed Block Courage Award recipient symbolizes professionalism, great strength and dedication. He is also a community role model. With this honor, he enters into an association which contrasts his fierce profession by becoming a major component of the Courage House National Support Network for Kids. He becomes an Ambassador of Courage for victims of abuse, violence and neglect. The Ed Block Courage Award recipient will be identified as a team player in helping abused children and families in crisis. The Courage Award has become one of the most esteemed honors bestowed upon a player in the NFL, especially since the recipient is selected by his peers.”

Not only does the winner get the distinction of the honor, but they get a helmet decal as well. Now, Andrews will be recognized in this select club.

Mark Andrews Career Stats

After coming into the league in 2018 as a rookie out of Oklahoma, Andrews has wasted little time making a big statistical impact for the Ravens. As a rookie, Andrews managed to catch 3 touchdowns and put up 552 yards receiving. During the 2019 season, Andrews managed to have an even better year. He put up 852 yards and 10 touchdowns, and come into his own for the Ravens with the help of one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the entire league.

During the 2021 season, Andrews collected 701 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Far and away, he’s been one of the most productive tight ends to come out in the draft the last few seasons. The numbers show why Andrews is such an important piece for the Baltimore offense to have in the mix whenever possible.

Now, he’ll also have the distinction of being an Ed Block Courage Award winner.

