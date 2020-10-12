Ravens’ Mark Andrews Makes Amazing Flip After Catch [WATCH]

The Baltimore Ravens’ offense was out-shined by their defense amid a 27-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but that doesn’t mean some of their offensive stars didn’t turn in a big performance.

Ravens’ tight end Mark Andrews had 56 yards and a score against the Bengals on Sunday, but that’s not the play he was most known for on the afternoon. Instead, it was a more dangerous looking play in which Andrews flipped in the air after making a grab and almost stuck the landing.

Here’s a look:

Mark Andrews got flipped and almost stuck the landing 🔄 (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/c6YX72IIoR — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 11, 2020

As a whole, Andrews has been huge for the Ravens’ offense this season, and the team has needed him to help them move the ball. They’re lucky Andrews was able to walk away from such a dangerous looking play as cool as it seemed in the moment.

Mark Andrews Wanted Improvements

After a great first few seasons in the league, Andrews has begun to take on the look of an elite player. Even while that might be the case, it’s clear he still wants to improve to become the best of the best at his position in the league.

Speaking with reporters, Andrews was asked about where he sees himself in 2020 and beyond, and as he said, it’s more about personal improvement and team goals than anything else.

"I want to be the best TE. I'm not there yet." @Mandrews_81 pic.twitter.com/LVJv3QFae7 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 10, 2020

Andrews said:

“Obviously last year was a good year, but there’s a lot of room for me to improve. Looking back this offseason, had a ton of time to think and watch film, really work on my body to try and get to that next level. I want to be the best tight end. I’m not there yet, I’m excited to show what I can do this year. I think blocking’s got to be a huge thing for me where I want to improve. I’ve got to make big strides in that area this year. Just continue to work as a receiving guy. That’s my bread and butter, but I always want to get better with that. I want to be dangerous in all situations. I don’t come out and have goals for any year, I’m a team guy, I want to win a Super Bowl and that’s the most important thing for me.”

It’s great to see Andrews on the same page when it comes to the overall team goals, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Ravens be able to accomplish those things with a similar mindset throughout the team. It’s clear the team is putting the whole group over personal improvement which is great to see.

Bet on Andrews continuing to look elite along the way as well.

Mark Andrews Stats

After coming into the league in 2018 as a rookie out of Oklahoma, Andrews has wasted little time making a big statistical impact for the Ravens. As a rookie, Andrews managed to catch 3 touchdowns and put up 552 yards receiving. This season, as his role has increased, Andrews has managed to have an even better year. He’s put up 707 yards and 7 touchdowns in 2019, and has come into his own for the Ravens with the help of one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the entire league.

The totals add up for 13 touchdowns and 1,404 yards. Far and away, he’s been one of the most productive tight ends to come out in the draft the last few seasons. The numbers show why Andrews is such an important piece for the Baltimore offense to have in the mix whenever possible.

Andrews now has this play to his credit.

