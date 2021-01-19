Ravens Will Release Veteran Running Back From Roster: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have been making plenty of changes to their roster ahead of the 2021 season, and the big changes keep rolling in for the team soon after the offseason has begun.

Monday night, it was revealed by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Ravens would be moving on from running back Mark Ingram. Ingram had been a healthy scratch in the team’s playoff loss, and was not relied upon much down the stretch with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards shouldering much of the load. As a result of that, Ingram became expendable for the team and he will be released.

Baltimore is releasing veteran RB Mark Ingram on Tuesday, per league sources. The move will save the Ravens $5 million against the 2021 cap and allow Ingram to get an early jump on free agency. Ingram is healthy and believes he has plenty to offer for 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2021

Cutting Ingram will save the Ravens some money against the cap, but it’s a tough move to make considering what he meant to the locker room and team chemistry. The last two seasons since signing in Baltimore, Ingram put together a pair of solid seasons where he rushed for 1,317 yards and 12 touchdowns. That’s solid production for a veteran runner to have late in his career, and he was solid for the Ravens in 2019.

At age 31, Ingram has been productive in his career to this point. He’s rushed for 7,324 yards and 62 touchdowns, and might have a decent amount left even with as much as he has been through this season in Baltimore.

Mark Ingram Thanks Ravens With Twitter Post

Naturally, after the news broke, the Ravens running back was pure class and had plenty of good things to say about his former team and their ownership. He thanked the team and also said that the best is yet to come with a revealing Twitter post full of pictures and memories.

Thank you Mr.Bisciotti and the Ravens for being a first class organization. I love the real ones in flock nation that supported me and showed luv! My blood brothers, whats understood Ain gotta be explained. Best is still ahead, cant wait! Watch God work.#GodWins #BigTrussForever pic.twitter.com/Hx0GZrSIrz — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) January 19, 2021

Obviously, Ingram has meant a ton to the Ravens in the short time he’s been there in multiple ways, so this will be a tough loss to sustain from the roster and from a chemistry standpoint. Clearly, though, Ingram wants to keep going and he could be a good piece for a veteran team with the class he shows just like this.

Ravens Running Back Room Has Depth

Between J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, the Ravens have one of the best and most deep running back rooms in the league. Much like the team releasing Robert Griffin III, the Ravens had a chance to make this move because of the depth they have and the play of their youngsters. The Ravens do not want to see Dobbins’ talent get wasted, and if he was not able to see the field, this would have happened. Now, he doesn’t have to split snaps with Ingram anymore. The sad reality is he became a third wheel with this group.

Many suggested the team trade Edwards this season or before the year, but they held firm and Ingram becomes the first shoe to drop in this room. They have a potential young star in the making with Dobbins, and 2021 will be the year the team can unleash him fully with less folks to share the rock with.

