Former Ravens Runner Reaches Agreement With AFC Rival: Report

The Baltimore Ravens made the tough move to release Mark Ingram earlier this offseason, and the running back isn’t hanging around until the start of the new league year to find out where he lands.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Houston Texans have reached an agreement to sign Ingram to a one-year deal worth up to $3 million dollars. This would give Ingram a new start down south closer to where he starred in college in Alabama.

Former Ravens' RB Mark Ingram reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million with the Houston Texans, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2021

Cutting Ingram saves the Ravens money against the cap this coming year and more than likely Gus Edwards gets a promotion now, but the Texans are gaining a solid player in terms of what Ingram meant to the locker room and team chemistry. The last two seasons since signing in Baltimore, Ingram put together a pair of solid seasons where he rushed for 1,317 yards and 12 touchdowns. That’s solid production for a veteran runner to have late in his career, and he was solid for the Ravens in 2019.

At age 31, Ingram has been productive in his NFL career to this point. He’s rushed for 7,324 yards and 62 touchdowns, and might have a decent amount left even with as much as he has been through this season in Baltimore. The Texans will now be the ones reportedly set to give him the shot to prove himself once again.

Mark Ingram Was Classy After Release

Naturally, after the news broke a few months back, the Ravens running back was pure class and had plenty of good things to say about his former team and their ownership. He thanked the team and also said that the best is yet to come with a revealing Twitter post full of pictures and memories.

Thank you Mr.Bisciotti and the Ravens for being a first class organization. I love the real ones in flock nation that supported me and showed luv! My blood brothers, whats understood Ain gotta be explained. Best is still ahead, cant wait! Watch God work.#GodWins #BigTrussForever pic.twitter.com/Hx0GZrSIrz — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) January 19, 2021

Obviously, Ingram has meant a ton to the Ravens in the short time he’s been there in multiple ways, so this will be a tough loss to sustain from the roster and from a chemistry standpoint. Clearly, though, Ingram wants to keep going and will now take his leadership and talents to a Houston team that could badly need them.

Ravens Running Back Room Has Depth

Between J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, the Ravens have one of the best and most deep running back rooms in the league. Much like the team releasing Robert Griffin III, the Ravens had a chance to make this move because of the depth they have and the play of their youngsters. The Ravens do not want to see Dobbins’ talent get wasted, and if he was not able to see the field, this would have happened. Now, he doesn’t have to split snaps with Ingram anymore. The sad reality is he became a third wheel with this group.

Many suggested the team trade Edwards this season or before the year, but they held firm and have even hit the young runner with a high tender. That means Edwards is likely to be the one to fill in the most for Ingram when all is said and done come the start of the 2021 season.

