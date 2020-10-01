Ravens Strike Contract Extension With Important Young Defender: Report

The Baltimore Ravens have had a good start to the 2020 season on the field and just as impressive of a start off the field with regard to personnel as well.

Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens struck a contract extension with cornerback Marlon Humphrey for 5 years and $98.75 million dollars.

Ravens’ All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey is signing a five-year, $98.75 million extension, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2020

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the total amount Humphrey will be paid is $19.5 million per season. The deal also includes $66 million in guaranteed money.

For the #Ravens and CB Marlon Humphrey, he gets $19.5M per year, source said. He gets $66M in total guaranteed. https://t.co/tQlLDvSsMF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2020

This is a major payday for Humphrey, but it’s one that he has earned in a big way given the elite start to his career he has enjoyed. He was a 2019 Pro Bowler as well as an NFL All-Pro and has put up some fantastic numbers while remaining a team leader on defense.

For that, he gets rewarded with this brand new deal.

Marlon Humphrey’s Insane Offseason Workout

Humphrey showed how committed he was to the team by staying on the grind and working hard. Earlier this offseason, Humphrey revealed a new way he gets after it and it involves a massive hill and some good old fashioned running and leg drive. Over the holiday weekend, Humphrey tweeted that he was getting a workout in with his mates running a massive stone pile.

Here’s a look at the grind:

Creative Workout with my brothers this morning lol pic.twitter.com/Y5eBooAkzI — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) May 26, 2020

Even though Humphrey is a tough NFL player, that doesn’t change the fact this particular workout is a bear. As he explained to former safety Eric Weddle, the workout basically ended after just a pair of reps.

After 2 reps it was basically a done day lol — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) May 26, 2020

Humphrey is clearly staying on the grind this offseason, and that’s something his teammates would have to be proud of seeing as they are doing the same.

Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters Rated NFL’s Best Cornerbacks

Baltimore’s tradition of having a great defensive backfield hasn’t slowed a bit since the team has last won the Super Bowl, and in fact it can be argued it’s only getting better and better with time. NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks would likely agree with that assessment, as he has placed the Ravens as having the top cornerback tandem in the league in 2020. The reasoning for that had everything to do with how well they play together.

Brooks said:

“The Ravens’ decision to trade for Peters in October helped the defense emerge as one of the NFL’s top units in the second half of the season and gave coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale the league’s best cornerback tandem. Peters lived up to his reputation as a dynamic playmaker with three picks in 10 games with the Ravens, including a pair of pick-sixes. He played with better discipline in coverage after coming over from the Rams, and his improved attention to detail resulted in more consistent performance. Humphrey has quietly emerged as one of the best cover corners in the game, particularly as a bump-and-run technician on the perimeter. He aggressively challenges receivers at the line and does a great job of maintaining hip-pocket positioning down the field. With Humphrey playing at a high level in coverage and Peters providing timely playmaking on the island, the Ravens have an elite set of corners.”

Peters coming to Baltimore was a huge shot in the arm for the group, and joining him with Humphrey was huge for the team. Moving forward, the Ravens kept Jimmy Smith this offseason for some added depth, so they will be completely loaded for this coming season as they always seem to be.

Humphrey’s extension will keep them loaded into the future.

Marlon Humphrey Stats

Humphrey has been a great player in his years with the Ravens. In 2019, the youngster cracked the Pro Bowl as well as registering as a first team NFL All-Pro. He has collected 138 tackles, 8 interceptions and has scored 2 touchdowns.

The hope is the best is yet to come for the 23 year old, and now he is locked up for the Ravens and their fans moving forward.

