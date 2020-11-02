Star Ravens Defender Confirms Positive COVID-19 Result

The Baltimore Ravens lost a game to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they have also lost a player to illness in the aftermath of the defeat.

Monday morning, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey revealed on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Humphrey confirmed the news with a post reading “I got the Rona, hopefully I’ll be back healthy soon.”

I got the Rona hopefully I’ll be back healthy soon — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) November 2, 2020

Humphrey played in the game registering 2 tackles, which was a very low statistical impact for him based on the role he has played in recent weeks on the field.

A few months back, the Ravens signed Humphrey to a big contract extension. Now, he has had a health misfortune befall him much in the same way that Ronnie Stanley did on Sunday afternoon. Stanley was injured and lost for the year, and the hope is that after getting better, Humphrey will only be lost for a matter of weeks.

What this means for the rest of the Ravens team is unknown, but it’s clear that the league will have to watch the Ravens and Steelers closely now given the fact that Humphrey is positive. The Steelers have already been cleared so far, so it will be interesting to see what happens to the Ravens in the coming days.

Regardless, the league has a brand new case to worry about as the season presses on forward.

Marlon Humphrey Stats

Humphrey has been a great player in his years with the Ravens. In 2019, the youngster cracked the Pro Bowl as well as registering as a first team NFL All-Pro. Entering into the 2020 season, he has collected 138 tackles, 8 interceptions and has scored 2 touchdowns.

The hope is the best is yet to come for the 23 year old, and so far this season, that’s been the case. This year, prior to illness, Humphrey has put up 40 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 1 interception for the team.

Ravens Injuries During 2020

Save for these latest ailments playing out, the Ravens, for the most part, have been a healthy team this season in terms of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as well as their own personal health in between the lines with injury. Baltimore’s biggest loss so far has come in the form of cornerback Tavon Young, who was hobbled in the team’s win against the Houston Texans earlier this season wth a knee injury and lost for the rest of the year. Ronnie Stanley has now been lost for the season in a challenging development. Humphrey is the first Ravens player on the everyday roster to have contracted the coronavirus.

Week to week, the Ravens have had their share of bumps and bruises like all teams in the league and most recently, they have been trying to keep quarterback Lamar Jackson healthy as well as several other players on their offense and defense.

The hope now is that Humphrey can get healthy in a hurry, and the rest of the Ravens and Steelers can remain healthy into the future for the health of the league.

READ NEXT: Matt Judon Responds After Hitting Referee