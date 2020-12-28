‘Don’t Want Him to Go:’ Ravens Defender Vouches for Elite Coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens have witnessed a turnaround of epic proportions on their 2020 season, and a big reason why has to do with the team’s stout defense.

While the offense has taken some time to adjust and figure things out while also dealing with their fair share of issues, the defense has been as solid as ever, and that’s in spite of plenty of changes on that side of the ball as well as other issues.

Credit for that goes to the players of course, but it’s hard to ignore what defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale has meant to the team as well. Throughout everything, Martindale has been a stabilizing force for the team, and he could get rewarded for his work with more head coaching looks this offseason.

Obviously, the Ravens don’t want to lose Martindale as good as he is, though. That much was made clear by cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who admitted on Twitter that while he thinks Martindale is a great candidate, he still doesn’t want to lose him to someone else.

Don’t want him to go but GREAT candidate https://t.co/xvN8FjDY1R — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) December 28, 2020

Reality seems to hit Humphrey as he explains that he understands how good Martindale is, but it’s nearly impossible to think the team will be able to hold onto him through another cycle, especially with how well the Ravens have played under his watch. It’s merely indicative of the love many have for Martindale, though.

Don Martindale Hyped as Hot Coaching Candidate

Recently, both Ravens coordinators have been mentioned as candidates across the league, and that could be the case again this offseason. Recently, on Good Morning Football, host Peter Schrager was asked to name some under-the-radar candidates from the league that could get jobs this cycle. As he explained, Martindale from Baltimore was his selection thanks to all he’s done with the team both now and recently.

Several teams will be interviewing HC candidates over the next few weeks. @PSchrags & @MikeGarafolo present four names who'll get interviews & might be your team's next HC. –@Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles

–@Panthers OC Joe Brady

–@Titans OC Arthur Smith

–@Ravens DC Wink Martindale pic.twitter.com/iRPqU9h8bM — GMFB (@gmfb) December 23, 2020

Schrager said:

“I know the Ravens aren’t the same runaway team they were last year, but Wink’s defense has dealt with a lot and they continue to play and show up. Wink goes with the players. The players love him. Not a young 30 year old up and comer, but Wink Martindale has the players’ attention, he motivates them and he interviewed really well last year. You add in the stuff with Calais Campbell, with Brandon Williams and all the COVID-19 stuff which has completely ravaged the defense, the fact that the Ravens are still playing relevant football in spite of all that is a credit to Wink Martindale.”

Last season, Martindale interviewed for the job with the New York Giants, but was passed over in the cycle for Joe Judge. This year, it might be tougher for the Ravens to hold onto their coordinator given the experience he has and what he’s done with the Ravens. Even their players seem to grasp this fact.

Teams That Could Have Interest in Don Martindale

Though Humphrey doesn’t want to lose Martindale, as he admitted he’s a great candidate and could be a hot name in this cycle as a dark horse. Already, he’s been mentioned in connection with the Detroit Lions according to Pro Football Network insider Tony Pauline. The New York Jets could also have plenty of interest in Martindale as well. That’s just a pair of openings at this point, and once he gets a chance to interview, Martindale could find himself in the mix for more jobs.

Last offseason, the Ravens pulled a mini-miracle in keeping Martindale when he was a finalist for the New York Giants job, but it’s becoming clear that this time around, they might not be so lucky.

Count Humphrey as a believer in Martindale so much that he wants him to stay.

READ NEXT: Analyst Makes Bold Claim About Ravens Within NFC North