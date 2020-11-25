Analyst Instructs Ravens’ Marquise Brown to ‘Make More Plays’

The Baltimore Ravens need to have multiple players and personalities step up if they are going to turn around their season in the coming weeks, and Week 12 could be a tipping point for one specific player as it relates to getting this done.

Recently, Good Morning Football took a look at which players simply needed to feast during Week 12, which is the week of Thanksgiving Day. Nate Burleson had a great answer as it related to the Ravens, and as Burleson said, he’s got his eyes on another wideout needing to make big plays and eat on the field.

Burleson, a former wideout himself, said that he thinks Marquise Brown needs to step up to help his team in a big way this week in order to help turn around the Baltimore season on the field the rest of the way in 2020.

The player who needs to feast on the field most in Week 12 is __________. pic.twitter.com/LuZyoF9xfs — GMFB (@gmfb) November 25, 2020

Burleson said:

“I’m going to go with a guy who people aren’t giving enough respect and you know, he hasn’t earned it. Listen, Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown is a fantastic talent for the Ravens. But what he did a few weeks ago, he called out the team. Tweeting, which we know is a tweet to the world, he said ‘what’s the point of having soldiers if you’re not going to use them.’ It’s a line off Paid in Full, a movie people loved and he hasn’t made enough plays. This past weekend they threw it to him three times. One was a little overthrown, another one he just plain out dropped. So if you want to be a superstar, a number one wide receiver, which I know that’s how you look at yourself, you’re going to have to make more plays even if there are limited opportunities. So for me, the guy who has to step up is Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown.”

Brown is just one of a host of Ravens wideouts struggling this season, and arguably the only player who has stepped up lately has been Willie Snead. Someone is going to have to meet Snead halfway, and that’s where Brown comes in. If he could get a good performance under his belt against a good Pittsburgh defense, that could be huge for his confidence moving forward.

Baltimore Offense Disappointing This Season

It’s tough to blame the Baltimore’s offensive trouble on any single player as the whole team has collectively struggled at times. Others have also been called out to step up and deliver. This year, the Ravens haven’t put up the numbers they have been accustomed to in the past. They’re putting up just 343 yards a game including a small 183 yards a game through the air and a decent 160 rushing yards a game. Those facts alone will not prove all the team’s problems, as their defense has now been giving up untimely plays and struggling in crunch time.

Obviously, Brown or anyone else busting loose for a few more big plays would help these matters moving forward.

Marquise Brown Stats

This season, folks were looking for a huge year out of Brown considering he was healthy and made plays as a rookie, but like many on the Baltimore offense, he’s struggled in a big way this season to make things happen consistently. This year, Brown has only 431 yards and 2 touchdowns to his credit. Worse, he hasn’t made the game breaking plays he has made in the past which made him look like a potential number one wideout in the making.

Week 12 could be the beginning of the rest of the season for Brown, and it’s important he heeds the words of Burleson, who was a productive former player at his position. If Brown steps up, that would help the Ravens in a major way.

