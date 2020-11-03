Ravens Wideout Has Cryptic Tweet After Frustrating Loss To Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens were defeated against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the team may have emerged from the battle a bit more frustrated than they entered it in some aspects.

After the defeat, wideout Marquise Brown appeared to lash out on Twitter in a now deleted tweet implying that the Ravens perhaps don’t use him and their offensive weapons in the best way possible in the game. The tweet was saved by Bleacher Report in the aftermath of it being sent.

During the game against the Steelers which was a close loss, Brown had just 1 reception for 3 yards and 1 touchdown. Though it was nice to see Brown get into the end zone and make a big play, he didn’t have the kind of production that would be expected in a big time game. Still, it remains true the Steelers are a solid defense and have a way of locking up the best of the best players.

Is Brown frustrated with his role? What does the future hold for him in terms of that? It will be fascinating to watch and see if Brown can rebound this weekend with a stronger performance, or if his usage potentially alluded to in this tweet remains an issue moving forward the rest of the year.

Ravens Wideouts During 2020

This season, the Ravens haven’t been able to turn loose their wideouts in a big way, and the frustration has been palpable. It’s not only Brown but Willie Snead, Miles Boykin and Devin Duvernay that have struggled. It seems as if there is no consistency with the group and the team has struggled to get game breaking plays from the group most of the year. If there’s been one problem with the offense, it has been that in Baltimore lately.

The Ravens could use some more big play players, but at times it feels as if Brown is right. They need only try and turn loose the difference makers they already have in order to help out their roster and achieve some more balance for the offense in terms of the pass.

Marquise Brown Rookie Stats

Even though Brown might not have had the best numbers to start his career, it’s clear the rookie was no slouch in his first season in the league. Even though he endured an up and down campaign, Brown still put together 7 touchdowns and 584 yards, which were great numbers for the wide receiver in 2019.

This year, Brown hasn’t has the biggest statistical impact as many people expect. He has only put up 379 and 2 touchdowns this season. He is on pace to have a better year than his freshman season in the league, but many likely still expected more at this point in time from Brown within the Baltimore offense.

Hopefully, Brown remains engaged and doesn’t let the apparent frustration get to him. He can turn the page and make Week 9 a brand new week for both he and the team.

