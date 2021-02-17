Veteran Lineman Said to Need Change of Scenery From Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are getting set to attack their offseason, and a big thought for the team to consider will be what happens as it relates to change on the roster.

At this point in time, it seems like there will be several potential free agents moving on. Who else could be joining them? It’s a complicated list, but an interesting name has come up as a result of a prediction piece on ESPN. On the site, writers were asked to project which players could use a scenery change for the future. Writer Jamison Hensley projected center Matt Skura to be that guy.

He wrote:

“A free agent this offseason, Skura lost his starting job midway through last season after struggling with snaps in the pistol formation. His family received some threatening social media messages from fans after some poor snaps led to a Ravens loss in New England. Before getting benched, Skura was considered one of the more reliable starting centers in the league in 2018 and 2019.”

Skura went through some significant ups and downs during the 2020 season on the field which culminated in a tough game in New England, and as a result, it would not be a surprise if he wanted a fresh start. Will the team give it to him, however? That remains another question given the depth issues they struggled with up front much of the 2020 season.

John Harbaugh Happy With Matt Skura’s Comeback

It’s was a tough season for Skura, who is fighting back after a bad injury sustained during the 2019 year. The fact that Skura has played at all in 2020 given the nature of his recovery has wowed his coaches, and as a result of that, he got some very special recognition from his coach John Harbaugh weeks back after what he was able to push through in order to return so fast for Week 1 this season.

"It's a remarkable achievement in all honesty. For @Matt_Skura62 to be playing in the opener is a tribute to him and our trainers and doctors." pic.twitter.com/lyVJlU5iZa — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 14, 2020

Harbaugh said:

“I think it’s a remarkable accomplishment, I didn’t think there was any chance he’d be able to go Week 1 in all honestly. I thought he’d be a PUP. Come back after 6 weeks at the earliest type of a situation, that would have been excellent. For him to be playing in the opener is a tribute to him, to our trainers and the doctors that did the surgery and the whole thing. His wife for putting up with him. All these things that go into this. He played a good solid game. He’s only going to get better from here. He’s on limited practice and I don’t think physically he’s 100% yet either but he still played a winning football game. Very proud of him for that. He did a great job.”

Skura has fought back off injury to come back for the team which is admirable to see and should be commended. He’s giving his all for the Ravens, and it’s great to see the veteran come back and get himself off to a healthy start this season for the team, even as he struggled at times.

Matt Skura Injury Recovery

Skura was injured late last season and lost after an ugly leg injury which played out in Week 12, and according to him this past offseason, he’s now progressing well enough this offseason where he thinks he will be ready for work on the field in 2020. Skura shared that thought while joining Alex Marvez on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Good news on @Ravens center @Matt_Skura62 in his recovery from a torn ACL, MCL, PCL & dislocated kneecap suffered last November: He told @Gil_Brandt & me on @SiriusXMNFL he's set to begin running again in the next few weeks & is optimistic about practicing at training camp — Alex Marvez (@alexmarvez) March 11, 2020

Obviously, getting Skura back to health was a major goal this past season for the Ravens. The 27 year old looked like an anchor for the team up front, but that was thrown into question after a tough 2020 season on the field.

Whether the Ravens move on or not is anyone’s guess, but it’s clear that Skura’s future isn’t as cut and dry as it appeared heading into last season.

