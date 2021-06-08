Ravens Sign Veteran Super Bowl Champion Offensive Lineman

The Baltimore Ravens have boosted their offensive line plenty this offseason, but in early June, they saw the opportunity to do it once more and found a way to pounce.

On Tuesday, the Ravens revealed that they had signed free agent guard Michael Schofield. Schofield had been a free agent since being released by the Carolina Panthers in 2020, and has been a multiple year veteran of the league who has hung around thanks to his ability to be a stable presence for whichever team he is on.

This offseason, the team elected to get tougher up front and bigger with plenty of moves including signing Alejandro Villanueva and Ben Cleveland, and that is just what they have done after a very busy offseason of changes. In fact, the team added some major amounts of beef to the front to help them contend with a tough AFC North division.

In looking at the projected starting lineup up front, the Ravens have an astonishing amount of beef. 1,632 pounds of it to be exact as a recent tweet explained.

The better the team’s offensive line, the better the Ravens will be at running the ball and also protecting Lamar Jackson when the time comes. Schofield will help them do this and could be a depth player for the roster in order to help the group.

Schofield’s Career Highlights

The guard came into the league in 2014 as a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos out of the University of Michigan. Schofield immediately won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos in 2016, and moved on from the Broncos after that point, joining the Los Angeles Chargers. Schofield stayed there from 2017 to 2019 before joining the Panthers. In his career, Schofield has played in 76 NFL games with 66 starts to his credit.

With the Ravens, Schofield could be expected to be a depth piece for an offensive line which has already seen its share of shakeups. Schofield has never been a big time starter in the past, but he could be expected to pitch in and provide depth for the Ravens roster.

Ravens Re-Making Offensive Line

The Ravens have changed plenty this offseason, and it started with the trade of Orlando Brown Jr. to the Chiefs for a draft pick haul. With Ronnie Stanley set to come back healthy, the team turned their focus to the inside in free agency, picking up Kevin Zeitler and Alejandro Villanueva. In the draft, the Ravens picked Ben Cleveland to help chip in at guard. That figures to help round out the group for the 2021 season with the addition of Schofield.

If this is the starting group, suddenly, the Ravens have the makings of a solid line and a front that could continue to pave the way for an elite ground game and quarterback. Schofield might only help add depth to an already solid group for the 2021 season.

