Ravens Draft Orlando Brown Jr. ‘Replacement’ in New Mock

The Baltimore Ravens traded away offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. this past weekend, and while the move might have been a slight shock to the system for the team, they might not wait long to completely move on from their former player.

In a brand new mock from Pro Football Focus, writers Eric Eager and George Chahrouri took a look at predicting what could happen in the draft. The duo had the Ravens making a quick move to get over their breakup with Brown Jr. by having them select Teven Jenkins from Oklahoma State.

The latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

As they said, Jenkins is the kind of player who could come in and fill an immediate need for the team given the deal that just played out.

They wrote:

“The Ravens got a great deal of value in the Orlando Brown Jr. trade last week, and they start to cash in on it here with his replacement: Teven Jenkins. Jenkins doesn’t have the longest arms, but this can be overlooked in favor of his college grades, including the third-best mark in the country last year. Plus, the Ravens’ system is conducive to good tackle play.”

Getting Jenkins into the fold in order to replace Brown Jr. could be a move for the present and the future for the Ravens.

With their new 31st pick, the Ravens score TCU safety Trevon Moehrig, a player who can come in and help out big time in the secondary. In terms of his potential addition, it would be the rich getting richer for the Ravens, given how loaded their defensive backfield already seems to be.

The duo wrote:

“At this time last year, the Ravens had the now-released Earl Thomas III in the fold. Moehrig is the best safety in this draft from the market’s perspective, and he would give Baltimore another great secondary player in what is already a stellar unit.”

For these purposes, the Jenkins move would attract the most headlines given the player he would be replacing. Getting a young tackle into the mix quickly might mitigate any frustration the Ravens had from losing Brown Jr. via trade in a fast way.

Jenkins’ Stats and Highlights

By the time the Ravens are on the clock, the team might have seen all of their top targets fly off the board. The good news is they can still score if they nab Jenkins with this pick. While he played with Oklahoma State, Jenkins is a player who has put up some solid work. While he sat out the 2020 season, Jenkins has played a solid role before and was a starter for the 2019 team helping pave the way for a solid rushing attack. His work on the ground would seemingly help the Ravens, and he was twice an honorable mention for All-Big 12 in 2018 and 2019.

Here’s a look at his highlights:

Teven Jenkins Plays Football like He's AngryTeven Jenkins Oklahoma State Football is 1 of the top Offensive Tackles coming out of the 2021 NFL Draft. For inquiries: Toorsanjit@gmail.com Follow me on Social Media: Instagram: instagram.com/sanjit__t/​ Twitter: twitter.com/Sanjit__T​ Donate here: PayPal: paypal.me/SanjitTDaily​ Venmo: @Sanjit-T-1 CashApp: $SanjitRaider Bitcoin: 32afE4DYSAkBAXurfZM4by1ztccUkqtT9e Interested in CryptoCurrency: crypto.com/​ #NFLDraft #CollegeFootball #FilmStudy 2021-03-09T20:32:54Z

Though perhaps not as well-known outside the draft community, it’s clear Jenkins is the kind of player who could fit the Ravens up front.

Ravens Expected to Sign Veteran Lineman Next

Whether the Ravens draft a lineman or not, the team is likely to make some type of addition in the months ahead to this spot of the roster. Dennis Kelly isn’t the only player in the mix for the Ravens. As for what’s next for the team’s offensive front, the Ravens could reportedly be signing Alejandro Villanueva soon. The former Steelers offensive lineman visited the team this week, and while a deal won’t be reached or revealed until after the draft, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, one could be coming in a few weeks.

By trading Orlando Brown to Chiefs, Ravens is expected to replace him at right tackle with Alejandro Villanueva. Deal likely won't become official until after draft, but Villanueva visited Ravens on Thursday. So, Ravens add some picks and won't have much dropoff with Villanueva — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 23, 2021

At 32, Villanueva is young enough that he could be a player who comes in and plays a solid role for the Ravens. The former Army Football stud who was a Bronze Star winner in the military, Villanueva is not only a decorated veteran but a player who has been solid in the NFL as well given his status as a two-time Pro Bowl player in 2017 and 2018. Villanueva has also played in 96 total league games with 90 starts under his belt, so he does bring some experience to the mix for the Ravens that could help account for Brown Jr.’s loss.

Even if the Ravens sign Villanueva, they could add a solid role player like Kelly to fill in up front as well for depth’s sake. They could also add a draft pick like Jenkins to help the depth for the front further.

READ NEXT: Ravens Add Multiple Picks After Blockbuster Trade