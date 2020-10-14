Rookie Defender Leads 5 Most Impressive Ravens So Far During 2020

The Baltimore Ravens have enjoyed a great start to the 2020 season, and it’s been bolstered by some shining stars on both sides of the ball thus far.

With the Ravens pushing ever closer toward midseason, it’s time to look at some of the top players that have impressed thus far this season. There are plenty to choose from on both sides of the ball, and it’s clear the team has a good talent base from which to build.

So who makes the cut as most impressive thus far? Here’s a look at some of the top names.

Patrick Queen, LB

Baltimore continues to have a great run of drafting talented players in their tenure and Queen has made his mark as yet another player to be remembered on defense. So far, he’s the team’s leading tackler and has shown an ability to make the big defensive play for the team. It’s more than possible that Queen could be trending forward for some big awards for the Ravens given what he’s done on the field so far in his short career. This looks like a home run pick for the Ravens, and Queen has been very good to start things off.

Mark Andrews, TE

Earlier this offseason, Andrews admitted that he wanted to get more consistent and improve his own game. So far, he’s done that in a big way with 5 touchdowns thus far and 222 receiving yards. Andrews has become a consistent threat from within the offense, and that’s great news for a Ravens team that needs him to develop in order to have a much deeper group on the field. So far, so good for the Ravens and Andrews in what is a significant season for both team and player.

Marlon Humphrey, CB

Arguably, there is no cornerback playing better football than Humphrey, which is great news considering the Ravens just re-signed him to stay on the roster for the long haul. Humphrey is not only playing lock down defense, he is getting after the pocket with 1.5 sacks and has 5 passes defended to go along with being a team leader in tackles. Locking Humphrey up looks like one of the savviest moves that general manager Eric DeCosta will make considering he looks to be taking flight as a young star on one of the league’s most exciting defenses.

Marquise Brown, WR

Brown doesn’t have nearly as many touchdowns to his credit (1) as should be expected at this point, but he does have 319 yards as the team’s leading receiver. He has taken a big step forward to become one of the leaders on the offense, which is what the Ravens wanted to see in 2020 given the improvements he made during the offseason and the health he was able to find. Don’t be surprised to see Brown taking off and continuing to establish himself as the go-to guy down the stretch for the team.

Matt Judon, LB/Edge

Coming into the season, there was a question if Judon would even remain with the team or not considering his status as a free agent. The Ravens did apply the franchise tag, did not trade Judon and are now reaping the rewards in 2020. Judon has 2 sacks so far and has been able to play an active role in pressuring the pocket. It’s nice to see Judon playing a role for the defense this season no matter what the future might hold for him in Baltimore.

READ NEXT: Blockbuster Ravens Trade Deadline Move Suggested