‘Cupboard Bare:’ Analyst Worried About Ravens’ Position Ahead of Draft

The Baltimore Ravens are pushing toward the 2021 NFL Draft, and beginning to think about the next moves they should make to help transform their roster.

This offseason, the Ravens have seen more turnover on the roster and are going to be looking at getting a few more players in the mix come the draft. There’s no question the team has some major needs in terms of replacing some players who have left in key spots up front.

Recently, writer Dan Parr took a closer look at the biggest draft needs for every team in the league. In terms of the Ravens, he believes the team has a major need up front on defense as it relates to getting some key players to help the defense as well as rush the passer.

He wrote:

“The cupboard is looking a bit bare off the edge. Replacing Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue is essential. As for Lamar Jackson’s supporting cast, the signings of Sammy Watkins and Kevin Zeitler shouldn’t prevent Baltimore from adding more help for the receiving corps and offensive line, especially with Orlando Brown requesting a trade.”

Defensive end, wideout and offensive line would seem to be the big needs for the team in order, so Parr is right on as it relates to this assessment. The tough news for the Ravens? There might not be big-name players around at defensive end early, but the chance will still exist to fill the need.

Ravens 2021 Free Agency Reviews

Thus far, the Ravens have seen some up and down reviews for their approach in free agency. While others credit them for using the compensatory system to their advantage, many see the team as having lost a few too many pieces and not done nearly enough in order to shore up their team.

Last season, the Ravens had a similar approach and managed to make the playoffs and win a playoff game. Certainly, there is nothing to say the 2021 roster can’t accomplish the same feat, so it will be interesting to see the team chasing this goal moving forward.

Ravens Defense Needs Help

This offseason, the Ravens have kept several players for their defense, but have also sustained a few big losses with Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue going elsewhere. This pair might not seem like a huge loss on the surface, but it’s a big deal to the Ravens, who need some help up front rushing the passer.

The good news? The Ravens have done a good job to draft players in recent years, and managed to grow Judon at home as well as facilitate a trade for Ngakoue at the deadline. The team will be able to find players to fit the need, but it’s clear that there is a major opportunity to get some more young players into the mix to fill the need well.

