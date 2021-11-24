NFL Insider Ranks Lamar Jackson Among Top MVP Candidates

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may have struggled mightily against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10, but NFL Network’s Steve Weissman doesn’t think the subpar performance should derail Jackson’s 2021 MVP campaign.

“I think last week as an outlier for him, and I just kind of throw that performance out,” Weissman told Heavy’s Stephanie Otey in an interview that took place last week.

Weismann noted that entering Week 10, the Ravens “rank second in total offense, and get this, Jackson has accounted for nearly 83% of the Ravens offense,” which at the time was second in the NFL.

“He’s top 10 in the NFL in passing yards per game and rushing yards per game,” said Weissman, adding, “That’s absolutely insane.”

While Jackson has fallen back to 14th in passing yards after missing Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears due to illness, he’s still eighth in rushing yards, giving him a good chance to finish in the top 10 of both categories.

“He would be the second player in the Super Bowl era to rank top 10 in passing yards and rushing yards for a full season,” Weissman continued, “Randall Cunningham was the only other guy to do that. That was back in 1990.”

If Jackson is able to pull off the feat and lead the Ravens to their third AFC North title in four years, he’ll have put together an undeniably impressive season that should have him in contention for his second career MVP trophy.

RG3 Includes ‘Lamarvelous Jackson’ on MVP Watch List

Ex-Ravens quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III put “Lamarvelous Jackson” in fifth place on his MVP watch list, though Griffin curiously placed former Ravens and current New England Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon at third.

NFL MVP Watch

1-Jonathan “Do it All” Taylor

2-Timeless Tom Brady

3-Matthew “Red Sleeves” Judon

4-Patrick “Kermit” Mahomes

5-Lamarvelous Jackson pic.twitter.com/0izS9aHIwh — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 23, 2021

While the Ravens waived Griffin after the end of the 2020 season, he expressed an interest in returning to the NFL when he first took a job with ESPN. With the loss of practice squad quarterback Trace McSorley to the Arizona Cardinals, the Ravens may give Griffin a call to add to their depth behind Jackson and Huntley at quarterback. After spending the last two seasons in Baltimore, Griffin already knows the Ravens’ offense, and he’s a valuable veteran presence in the locker room.

The Ravens did sign former Calvert Hall standout Kenji Bahar to their practice squad after he spent the preseason with the team, per the NFL’s official transaction report, but Jackson’s struggles with illness this season may persuade them to seek more depth at the position.

Harbaugh: Jackson ‘Feeling Much Better’

Jackson will have to stay healthy to accomplish any of his or the Ravens’ goals this season. He’s missed four practices and one game this season due to illness, with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley leading a game-winning drive against the Bears on Sunday in Jackson’s stead.

Head coach John Harbaugh told media yesterday that he was “very hopeful” for Jackson’s return in today’s walkthrough, but the 24-year-old quarterback did not participate, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. He was present at the Ravens’ facility in Owings Mills, Maryland, though, which bodes well for his potential return to the field on Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns.

“He felt good today. I don’t know how good, but he was feeling much better today from what I was told,” said Harbaugh.

But Jackson said that he “felt great” on Friday before his illness returned with a vengeance on Saturday, so the Ravens will be monitoring his status closely in the coming days.

But don’t forget, the last time Jackson returned from a health issue against the Browns, he did this:

In honor of it being Browns week for the Ravens, here’s Lamar Jackson throwing a touchdown to Marquise Brown immediately after coming back from having to go to the locker room with cramps pic.twitter.com/BUHZRaW9YW — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) November 23, 2021

Ravens fans will certainly be hoping for a repeat performance next Sunday night.