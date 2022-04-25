NFL Insider Updates Status of Ravens’ Ronnie Stanley

With just a few days before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens just got some major news in the form of an injury update on All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Stanley “received a medical check-up recently and he’s on pace to be ready for 2022.” That would be a huge boost to a Ravens offense that has struggled to recapture its peak form from 2019 since Stanley went down with an ankle injury that ultimately robbed him of two consecutive seasons in November 2020.

“He’ll be monitored throughout the summer, but there is [optimism] he’ll be good to go,” continued Rapoport, who previously provided multiple updates on Stanley’s status throughout the 2021 season.

Stanley suffered his brutal injury just a few days after signing a massive contract extension with the Ravens that, at the time, made him the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman. He missed the rest of the 2020 season but worked hard throughout 2021 to get back to the field, eventually starting Baltimore’s first regular season game against the Las Vegas Raiders in September.

But after Stanley struggled in that game, it was revealed that he had suffered a setback to his ankle that required season-ending surgery for the second year in a row, throwing the Ravens’ offensive line into chaos. Ex-Pittsburgh Steeler Alejandro Villanueva valiantly tried to hold down the fort at left tackle – though Ravens fans were hardly please with his performance – while Patrick Mekari’s gritty play at right tackle helped earn him a contract extension in December.