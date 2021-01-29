Ravens Re-Sign Key Veteran Tight End to Extension: Report

The Baltimore Ravens are setting their sights on the 2021 offseason, and have gotten it underway with a solid move for their roster.

Friday, the Ravens re-signed tight end Nick Boyle to a two-year contract extension. The move was first revealed by an Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The #Ravens have agreed to a 2-year extension with TE Nick Boyle, signing him through the 2023 season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2021

The money is also decent for both the Ravens and Boyle as well as the term.

Baltimore is giving TE Nick Boyle a 2-year, $13M extension with $10.5M fully guaranteed upon signing, source said. He was due $5.5M in 2021 on his previous contract. A big vote of confidence from the #Ravens for Boyle, who suffered a serious injury last year. https://t.co/kutgWAVMjh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2021

Boyle isn’t the biggest name in the mix for the team, but he will be an important piece moving forward for the offense given his ability to block and play a role in toughness up front and in the trenches. Keeping him in the mix is something the Ravens have been clearly shooting for, so it’s nice to see Boyle getting rewarded for his hard work with the team.

Nick Boyle Stats

There might be a temptation to say that Boyle doesn’t make a huge impact on the Ravens given his modest stat line but that is assuredly not the case. With just 964 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in his career, Boyle hasn’t seen the ball a ton but has made his mark with team leadership and toughness. A fifth-round pick in 2015 out of Delaware, Boyle has earned the respect of his teammates and opponents alike for his toughness in the trenches and his excellent blocking.

Boyle will go into the 2021 season as Baltimore’s second tight end, and will look to make himself more established within the game plan. While he’s more of a blocking threat, there is no reason Boyle can’t improve his passing numbers and be a bigger part of the offense.

Ravens Tight End Depth Stretched Thin During 2020

The Ravens had one of the top offenses in the league during the 2019 season, but to say things haven’t played out nearly as well in 2020 would be an understatement. The team has struggled to look as potent at times, and it seems the league overall has a better feel of how to defend quarterback Lamar Jackson and the passing attack. The Ravens themselves have struggled with a lack of big plays from their wideouts, and while tight end Mark Andrews has delivered at the position, it’s clear the team is missing something there as well. Boyle will patch a hole for the team and keep a good blocker and team guy around, but there could be some additions coming down the pipe as well. Without Boyle, the team struggled even more.

Back near the NFL trade deadline last season, rumors persisted that the Ravens were big game hunting on offense, notably at tight end. Philadelphia Eagles star Zach Ertz surfaced as a possible target, but no move there was made. The team ended up adding free agent wideout Dez Bryant to the roster, but did not make a move at tight end. Already this offseason, it’s been revealed that John Harbaugh could be eying a pass catcher of some type to help boost the Baltimore offense. Tight end was a spot he mentioned unprompted when speaking about additions recently.

Boyle will now help add some depth which is the good news, but the big question remains how far they are prepared to go beyond signing their own free agents.

