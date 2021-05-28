Analyst Reveals Biggest Challenges for Ravens Offense in 2021

The Baltimore Ravens have made some big moves this offseason in terms of shaking things up at key spots on the roster, and a few of the biggest areas of change have come on the offensive side of the ball.

Clear upgrades were needed for the Ravens along the team’s offensive front as well as at wide receiver, and the team didn’t hesitate to find the moves to boost those spots on the roster. Now, as offseason work begins, those spots will also see a significant challenge for the team as they prepare for a new season.

Recently, Bleacher Report and writer Gary Davenport took a look at naming every team’s biggest goals for the rest of the 2021 season. As Davenport wrote, the Ravens have to find a way to get the offensive line and wide receivers on the same page for a new season in order to be successful.

He wrote:

“The Ravens continued trying to upgrade the passing weapons around Lamar Jackson in the offseason, double-dipping at wide receiver with the addition of veteran Sammy Watkins in free agency and the selection of first-rounder Rashod Bateman. It’s important that Jackson work on developing a rapport with those receivers and that Bateman learn the offense and get his route-running tightened up. There are also changes up front. After trading Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City, the Ravens moved quickly to replace him by signing Alejandro Villanueva. Tenth-year veteran Kevin Zeitler was also signed to start at guard. Both veterans have been around the block a few times, but there are still new line calls and plays to learn.”

Getting both spots up to speed is a huge goal for the Ravens, and each position is facing the pressure of the 2021 season.

Ravens Offensive Line Improved

Even in spite of trading Orlando Brown to the Chiefs, the Ravens managed to improve the look of their offensive line by signing Kevin Zeitler and Alejandro Villanueva and drafting the massive Ben Cleveland. Combined with the emergence of a young player like Tyre Phillips and with the healthy return of Ronnie Stanley, the team could once again figure to have one of the best lines in the league. It looks like a group capable of paving the way for the Ravens as they try to run over the competition. Some may wonder if the Ravens have improved given the Brown trade, but it’s clear that the team has added the right mix of young players and veterans in order to have the needle pointing upward for the 2021 season.

Ravens Wideouts Facing Pressure in 2021 Season

If there’s a spot that is going to face more pressure during the 2021 season for the Ravens than anywhere else, it’s the spot of wide reciever. Far too often in 2020, the Ravens didn’t get the job done for Lamar Jackson downfield. That has to change, which is why the team added names like Rashod Bateman, Sammy Watkins and Tylan Wallace to the mix to catch passes. The rookie will have to adjust fast, while veterans like Marquise Brown will have to enjoy their best seasons on the field in a long time.

Both spots coming along well would be good news for the Ravens, and something that the team has to see for 2021 to be successful.

