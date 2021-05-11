Ravens Offense Ranked Near Top of NFL After Offseason

The Baltimore Ravens had a big problem in 2020, and it revolved mostly around the consistency of their offensive group.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson couldn’t find enough weapons to make the team dominating, and there was a slight struggle as it related to generating enough big plays to make their team one of the most feared in the NFL. This offseason, the team took a few steps to try and change that.

According to Bleacher Report and writer Kristopher Knox, the Ravens might be well-improved enough to merit a top-five ranking in the league. That’s just where Knox had them in a new piece.

He wrote:

“Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson regressed some in 2020 after earning unanimous MVP honors in 2019. However, he still rushed for 1,000 yards as the centerpiece of the league’s top rushing attack and helped Baltimore score the seventh-most points in the NFL. The Ravens then used the offseason to further support Jackson as a passer. They brought in wideout Sammy Watkins and drafted receivers Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace to partner with 2019 first-round pick Marquise Brown and standout tight end Mark Andrews. While Baltimore did trade right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., it brought in guard Kevin Zeitler and tackle Alejandro Villanueva. While running back Mark Ingram II is gone, the Ravens still have a strong backfield duo in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. With Jackson capable of racking up 1,000 yards on the ground, Baltimore’s rushing attack should be just as dangerous as it was in 2020. With Bateman, Wallace and Watkins in the fold, its passing game should pose more of a consistent threat.”

As a whole, it would not be shocking to see the Ravens in a much better place offensively than they were a year ago. The team did add some major pieces to the mix and have decided to help their offense in the trenches and also at wideout. It’s important the team get a better mix because they need more balance in order to be more successful.

Ravens Needed Talent Infusion at Wideout

If Baltimore’s wideout spot is upgraded, this is huge news for the team considering that was a massive need going into the 2021 season. The Ravens didn’t add much in free agency minus Sammy Watkins, so to come away with two major pass-catching targets for Lamar Jackson is a huge win for the franchise in terms of their quest of getting playmakers into the fold to help make the offense much more dynamic.

With these guys in the fold, it would not be a shock to see the Ravens having a much better season on offense, though developing them will be the biggest key for the team moving forward.

2020 Ravens Offensive Stats

Last year was an up and down season for the Ravens, who were a paradox in many cases. On one hand, the team was the leading rushing team in football with over 191 yards per-game. On the other, the team’s passing offense left a ton to be desired, given they were dead last in the league throwing for just over 171 yards per-game with just 27 passing touchdowns. Obviously, with this in mind, something has to give. The Ravens added more to the receiver group in order to help this out, and it’s clear the team has to find a way to shake things up in light of the struggles last season.

Are the Ravens this good? It’s possible they are after their improvements, but only time will tell.

