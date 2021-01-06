Ravens Could Have Notable Playoff Advantage Over Titans This Year

The Baltimore Ravens will get set to renew their hostilities with the Tennessee Titans this weekend, and the biggest thing on the mind of everyone is how the teams might match up.

Last season, the Ravens’ offense couldn’t manage to get anything done on the field against the Titans, putting up only 12 points against their defense. Most of the night, Baltimore couldn’t move the ball or get anything done in terms of scoring, and it showed in the fact they only managed to score one touchdown on the afternoon in spite of over 500 yards of offense.

This time around, though, things could be better for Baltimore in terms of getting into the end zone. The Tennessee defense does not enter the matchup on a defensive high whatsoever. In fact, the Titans have allowed just over 30 points while allowing on average of about 429 yards of offense.

Over the last 5 weeks:#Ravens:

Average Points Scored: 37.2

Average Points Allowed: 17.8

Average Offensive Yards: 430.4

Average Yards Allowed: 322.4#Titans:

Average Points Scored: 33.4

Average Points Allowed: 30.8

Average Offensive Yards: 420 (ayy)

Average Yards Allowed: 429.4 — Joe Noobo (@NFPodcastLive) January 5, 2021

To contrast that, Baltimore’s defense has been playing well, allowing just over 17 points per-game while allowing just over 322 yards. What does this mean for the matchup? Possibly not much, but it’s clear that one team is trending in the right direction while the other is not, and that could matter for this matchup. This time, Baltimore’s offense could have the advantage to compete in a shootout. Given the performance of both offenses, that could be what the Ravens are heading for.

Last season, most would have considered the Ravens to be the hands down favorites going into the matchup. This year, that status is probably true for the Titans, so throw out the records for this contest. Baltimore survived a shootout in Cleveland a few weeks back, and they could be equipped to do so again thanks to the defensive trouble of Tennessee.

Ravens Offense Clicking vs. Titans

The last few weeks, most folks have noted how well the Ravens have been playing on the offensive side of the ball, and that’s been true. The team’s offense has put up 186 total points in their three game winning streak, and have scored well on average of more than 30 points per-game. The team has gotten down to running the ball and throwing the ball much better than earlier this season, and that certainly bodes well for their chances of being able to win a tough road game in Tennessee.

Ravens Defense Solid During 2020 Season

This season, the Ravens defense has been impressive and while their offense was struggling early in the season, managed to hold the team in games early on. The Ravens have a top 10 defense in the league, allowing just 329 yards per-game, including 108 rushing yards per-game and a measly 221 passing yards per-game. Smith has been a big part of that on the back end given how he’s been able to chip in and provide the depth for Baltimore’s defense this season.

Arguably, the only reason the Ravens are alive for a playoff birth today is the play of their defense. The team has been solid and stout on the back end and very consistent, and it allowed the rest of the offense to get healthy and find their way. Now that they have along with elite play from their offense, it’s possible the Ravens could be a very dangerous foe as they look to push to the postseason and make a run while there.

If they are able to win this game, it could have everything to do with their offense getting the job done in a matchup that could be favorable for them.

