Projected 2021 Ravens Offensive Line Offers Major Beef

The Baltimore Ravens have decided a big way for them to change the direction of their offense is to beef up their offensive line, and that has been a goal this offseason.

So, the team elected to get tougher up front and bigger, and that is just what they have done after a very busy offseason of changes. In fact, the team added some major amounts of beef to the front to help them contend with a tough AFC North division.

In looking at the projected starting lineup up front, the Ravens have an astonishing amount of beef. 1,632 pounds of it to be exact as a new tweet explained.

This projected 2021 #Ravens offensive line would feature a combined 1,632 pounds of body-movers. pic.twitter.com/keuB9UkpWu — Bobby Trosset (@BobbyWBAL) May 5, 2021

The better the team’s offensive line, the better the Ravens will be at running the ball and also protecting Lamar Jackson when the time comes.

Ravens Re-Making Offensive Line

The Ravens have changed plenty this offseason, and it started with the trade of Orlando Brown Jr. to the Chiefs for a draft pick haul. With Ronnie Stanley set to come back healthy, the team turned their focus to the inside in free agency, picking up Kevin Zeitler and Alejandro Villanueva. In the draft, the Ravens picked Ben Cleveland to help chip in at guard. That figures to help round out the group for the 2021 season.

If this is the starting group, suddenly, the Ravens have the makings of a solid line and a front that could continue to pave the way for an elite ground game and quarterback.

Ravens Offseason Ranks High for Bleacher Report

The Ravens figure to have a better line, and that could only help their offense get better and better. Quarterback Lamar Jackson couldn’t find enough weapons to make the team dominating, and there was a slight struggle as it related to generating enough big plays to make their team one of the most feared in the NFL. This offseason, the team took a few steps to try and change that.

According to Bleacher Report and writer Kristopher Knox, the Ravens might be well-improved enough to merit a top-five ranking in the league. That’s just where Knox had them in a new piece.

He wrote:

“Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson regressed some in 2020 after earning unanimous MVP honors in 2019. However, he still rushed for 1,000 yards as the centerpiece of the league’s top rushing attack and helped Baltimore score the seventh-most points in the NFL. The Ravens then used the offseason to further support Jackson as a passer. They brought in wideout Sammy Watkins and drafted receivers Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace to partner with 2019 first-round pick Marquise Brown and standout tight end Mark Andrews. While Baltimore did trade right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., it brought in guard Kevin Zeitler and tackle Alejandro Villanueva. While running back Mark Ingram II is gone, the Ravens still have a strong backfield duo in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. With Jackson capable of racking up 1,000 yards on the ground, Baltimore’s rushing attack should be just as dangerous as it was in 2020. With Bateman, Wallace and Watkins in the fold, its passing game should pose more of a consistent threat.”

As a whole, it would not be shocking to see the Ravens in a much better place offensively than they were a year ago. The team did add some major pieces to the mix and have decided to help their offense in the trenches and also at wideout. It’s important the team get a better mix because they need more balance in order to be more successful.

Having a better, beefier offensive line will help the Ravens in a big way, too.

