Russell Okung Headlines 3 Potential Fits at Tackle for Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with multiple injuries on their offensive line, with All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffering a setback to his injured ankle and starting left guard Tyre Phillips injuring his knee on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Even when healthy, the offensive line struggled against the Raiders, allowing pressure on 54.5% of quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s dropbacks, per Next Gen Stats.

Stanley played the entire game on Monday night, but showed clear signs of rust, allowing nine pressures over 40 pass-blocking snaps, per Pro Football Focus. He’s not expected to play on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, and could be out for even longer.

In his absence, veteran Alejandro Villanueva will slide from right to left tackle, where he started 16 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in five straight seasons before arriving in Baltimore.

Villanueva struggled on Monday night as well, allowing 10 pressures and two sacks on his way to a 13.4 pass blocking grade from PFF, worst among NFL offensive tackles in Week 1.

The move back to the left side should improve his performance, but the Ravens still have questions to answer at right tackle. Patrick Mekari will likely start on Sunday night, but he’s more of a stopgap solution than a long-term answer.

Phillips’ injury complicates matters further, as he served as OT depth in addition to his role as starting left guard.

With Stanley out for an undetermined amount of time, the Ravens may look for reinforcements at tackle to better protect Jackson.

Here are three potential fits for the Ravens at offensive tackle.

A first-round pick in 2010, the 32-year-old Okung played left tackle at a high level for the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers before injuries limited him in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

He showed no signs of his age last season, earning an 80.0 grade from PFF over 260 pass blocking snaps. His pass protection expertise could make him a viable addition to the Ravens’ battered offensive line.

The two-time Pro Bowler has played left tackle for his entire career, so he could have the same issues switching to right tackle as Villanueva has this season. He also could be too expensive for the Ravens, who don’t have much cap space to work with.

Okung tweeted, “Truth is they cannot afford me,” in May in response to an ESPN story predicting he would sign with the Steelers.

“I only accept Bitcoin,” he added, signaling that he may be looking for a more lucrative deal than the Ravens are capable, or willing, to offer.

The Ravens could also pursue a reunion with tackle Rick Wagner, who began his career in Baltimore as a fifth-round draft pick out of Wisconsin.

He started at right tackle for the Ravens for three seasons before leaving for the Detroit, where he played the same role in the Lions‘ offense.

Wagner then signed with the Green Bay Packers, where he made eleven total starts, including the last five regular season games and the Packers’ two playoff matchups. He only allowed 16 pressures and one sack in 352 pass blocking snaps, earning a 78.1 grade from PFF for his efforts.

His experience at right tackle would be especially valuable, as the Ravens current lack a true RT on their roster.

Money could be an issue with Wagner as well, but the prospect of a return to Baltimore could get him to take a team-friendly deal.

The Ravens may also attempt to acquire former first-rounder Andre Dillard from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bleacher Report placed him fifth on their trade block big board entering Week 2, the highest offensive tackle on the list.

Taken with the 22nd pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Dillard was expected to be the Eagles’ left tackle of the future, but he was outperformed by 2018 seventh-rounder Jordan Mailata, who recently earned a four-year extension.

Dillard has failed to distinguish himself in the pros and lacks experience at right tackle, but he still came out of college as a highly-rated offensive tackle. After trading Orlando Brown, Jr. to the Chiefs, the Ravens are looking for a young right tackle who could start for them in the future.

At only 25 years old, Dillard could fit the bill, and the Ravens have stockpiled more than enough draft picks to make an attractive offer to the Eagles.