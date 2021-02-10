Orlando Brown Trade: Could Conditions Complicate Deal?

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly looking to deal offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in the coming weeks, and as a result, there will be plenty of interested bidders on the open market.

Most teams in the league can use help on the offensive line especially with regards to protecting the quarterback. But perhaps not every team in the league can offer Brown exactly what he wants, or offer the Ravens what they want in terms of demands. Peeling back the onion, it’s becoming clear that a Brown trade is going to be very specific given the nature of requests on both sides.

Brown, according to reports, only wants to play left tackle. The Ravens, for their part, only want to receive a massive return for their stud lineman. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network provided an interesting update on Wednesday.

Sources: #Ravens OT Orlando Brown wants to be traded. After tweeting his desire to only play left tackle – he filled in there for Ronnie Stanley and shined this season – Brown will only play for a team that will play him at his preferred spot. Baltimore would need a major haul. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2021

Could these demands complicate the market? It’s entirely possible that plays out given how specific the requests are. Theoretically, only teams with a need at left tackle and plenty of draft compensation to give would be interested or able to facilitate such a move. For the Ravens, this might be bad news as they may only have a limited amount of teams bidding.

Brown will figure to command a lot of attention on the market, especially from contenders given how solid he is and how pass blocking is key in the NFL. But it might not be easy to facilitate a trade unless it’s the perfect situation for both the Ravens and the player.

Stay tuned in the coming days and weeks to see how everything plays out.

Orlando Brown Jr. Trade Requested

On the offensive side of the ball, the Ravens could see a big shakeup up front and the biggest could come with the removal of their hulking offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Ravens could be exploring their options with Brown as it relates to a trade.

Hearing multiple teams interested in Ravens Pro Bowl OT Orlando Brown, who has permission to seek a trade. Based on level of interest, good chance a trade that makes sense for all parties comes together. Brown has strong relationship w/Ravens, who would want value for him. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 9, 2021

According to La Canfora, there is significant interest in Brown and a trade could come together quickly given this fact. The Ravens want value, so it will be interesting to see what they decide upon being fair value for the player in this particular case and what kind of deal makes the most sense for Baltimore.

Orlando Brown Jr. Stats

Brown has been a solid player since being picked up in the third-round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He’s played in 48 games and started 42, and has easily proved his worth in the league as a two-time Pro Bowler up front in 2019 and 2020. Brown has followed capably in the footsteps of his father Orlando Brown Sr. who was a fixture up front for the Ravens as well. With this in mind, a trade would be tough to make, but if Brown is unhappy and wants to be moved, that could be the next likely step for the team, especially considering the reported interest in the player.

Brown is a special and solid player, so it will be interesting to see what the Ravens manage to get in return and who could be a team interested in a deal.

