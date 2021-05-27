Ravens’ Young Pass Rushers Impress With Camp Moves [WATCH]

The Baltimore Ravens had a few obvious major needs on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, and one of the spots that most were concerned about was along the defensive front.

Many wondered if the Ravens had enough depth on the roster to withstand the mass exodus that took place from their team. As it turned out, they had other plans for the draft as well as some players on the roster that many fans may have forgotten about.

The latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

Coming to the team was Penn State defensive end Odafe Oweh, and thus far, it’s clear that Oweh should be anything but a forgotten man in terms of the role he can play up front for the Ravens. Recently, the team provided a look at Oweh, and it’s clear he has an absolutely stunning jump

More than that, though, Justin Madubuike may be emerging in his own right as well. The young pass rusher and lineman also has been showing some power while running through the drills during camp, and has looked fleet of foot as well as strong.

.@MadubuikeJustin is coming after QBs in Year 2. pic.twitter.com/9BaLpipxtW — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 26, 2021

Both of these players are the type of gritty competitors that could come in handy up front for the Ravens, so the hope is they can keep developing well.

Madubuike Stats and Highlights

It’s not hard to imagine why some might forget about Madubuike, but coming out of the 2020 NFL Draft, his name was being referenced as one of the bigger steals in the entire draft. The defensive lineman out of Texas A&M had 19 tackles and just 1 sack last season with 2 quarterback hits and 2 tackles for-loss, but it’s clear he could be primed for a bigger breakout in 2021 given these videos. He played in just 10 games with only three starts, but in college, he long flashed the type of frame and production that can make him a solid player in the NFL.

Texas A&M DT Justin Madubuike 2019 HighlightsFollow on Instagram: instagram.com/collegefilmss/ (No copyright intended, All videos belong to their rightful owners, No Profit is gained from videos) 2020-02-27T21:00:05Z

Justin Madubuike: Future StarJustin Madubuike had a bit of a coming out party against the Browns on Monday Night. With PFF scoring him for 4 pressures and an overall grade of over 90 (an elite grade). Sorry I've been away for so long. Do you think this is a 1 game aberration or is this a sign of… 2020-12-18T20:02:39Z

In college, Madubuike put up some solid numbers, with 105 tackles, 11 sacks, 1 interception and 5 forced fumbles. Getting him to translate that production to the NFL would be considered the next step.

Ravens’ Edge Spot Called ‘Bare’

It’s a common thought that the Ravens are thin at this key spot. This offseason, the Ravens have seen more turnover on the roster and while they added Odafe Oweh in the draft, that could hardly be classified as enough by some. There’s no question the team has some major needs in terms of replacing some players who have left in key spots up front.

Recently, writer Dan Parr took a closer look at the biggest draft needs for every team in the league. In terms of the Ravens, he believes the team has a major need up front on defense as it relates to getting some key players to help the defense as well as rush the passer.

He said:

“The cupboard is looking a bit bare off the edge. Replacing Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue is essential. As for Lamar Jackson’s supporting cast, the signings of Sammy Watkins and Kevin Zeitler shouldn’t prevent Baltimore from adding more help for the receiving corps and offensive line, especially with Orlando Brown requesting a trade.”

The Ravens may have capably solved this need with the addition of Oweh, and the emergence of Madibuke cannot be discounted at this point in time, either. Having both emerge could be a big reason the Ravens end up alright in the trenches.

READ NEXT: Top Ravens Rookie Makes Nice Camp Grabs