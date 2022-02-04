Ravens’ Patrick Queen Recruiting Chiefs’ All-Pro Safety to Baltimore

The NFL season hasn’t even ended, but Baltimore Ravens star inside linebacker Patrick Queen is already looking for ways to bolster the Ravens defense for the 2022 season by recruiting fellow LSU alum and All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu is set to hit free agency in March after spending the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs earning two first-team All-Pro nods and two selections to the Pro Bowl. His 2022 AFC Pro Bowl teammates even voted Mathieu to be their captain, the veteran safety revealed on February 3.

The best in the league voted me Pro bowl captain!!! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) February 3, 2022

But Mathieu’s comments and tweets since the Chiefs’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game indicate that he won’t be re-signing with the Chiefs, per Heavy’s Devon Clements, making him a free agent for the first time since 2019.

He did promise that the 2022 season “will be my greatest year yet!” in a February 1 tweet, which prompted a brief exchange between Queen and Mathieu on Twitter.

💜🤞🏽 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) February 2, 2022

Then Queen overtly co-signed the idea of Mathieu joining him on Baltimore’s defense, a tweet that immediately got Ravens fans excited about free agency.

Some fans even posted a mock-up of Mathieu in a Ravens jersey, throwing a jab at Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in the process.

Mathieu’s expiring contract with the Chiefs paid him $42 million over three years for an average annual value of $14 million, according to Spotrac, but his success in Kansas City could lead him to pursue a contract of $15 million per year or more. As of February 4, the Ravens only have $8.5 million in 2022 salary cap space, per Over The Cap, hough executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta indicated that number would go up before free agency during an end-of-season press conference.

“We’ll be making some moves at some point,” said DeCosta on February 4, “We’ll have some more cap room at some point. We could pretty much sign anybody we want to sign if we could get a deal done.”