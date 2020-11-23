Ravens to Sign Productive Veteran Cornerback to Roster

The Baltimore Ravens have been scouring the market for all the help they can get in recent days, and they are set to add yet another veteran player who’s made some plays at the NFL level.

Monday, it was revealed that recently released cornerback Pierre Desir would be signing with the Ravens once he passes his COVID-19 test. The news was revealed by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network during the afternoon.

Former #Jets CB Pierre Desir is going through COVID-19 testing protocol with the #Ravens, source says. He’s expected to sign with Baltimore once that process is complete. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 23, 2020

Desir, 30, is a player who has bounced around a ton in the league since he was a 2014 pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 4th round. He’s been very productive even as he has bounced around to plenty of teams and made plenty of stops in the league since then and was one of the more intriguing veteran names that had been on the market.

Most recently, Desir was with the New York Jets, where he had signed this past offseason. Prior to that, he had stints with 4 different teams in the league, showing just how involved he has been during the early part of his career. The hope for Baltimore is he can play a solid depth role for the team moving forward the rest of the season as he has in other stops.

Pierre Desir Stats

Desir started off in Cleveland, then made his way to the Chargers for a season, was an offseason member of Seattle and joined the Colts where he stuck from 2017-2019 making his biggest impact in the league. Once they let him go, Desir signed with the Jets, but it was clear things just didn’t work out for the cornerback.

In his career, there is no debating the fact Desir has been a solid player when he has played in the league. He’s put up 246 tackles, 8 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery. He’s also deflected 38 passes and collected 1 touchdown during his career. This is the kind of production that could certainly help in Baltimore down the stretch for depth’s sake.

Pierre Desir’s Fit With Ravens

So far this season, the backfield struggling has been one of the bigger surprises for the team. The Ravens have not received elite play from a ton of players in the group and they have been exposed for poor tackling in multiple weeks. Desir can come in and add some competition at the key spot on the roster and give the team some depth. Health has been alright, but with the team going through yet another COVID-19 scare, the time was no better than the present to make an addition to the roster at a spot of clear need for the team moving forward.

The Ravens have been signing plenty of defensive backs recently to the roster, but Desir is an interesting name given his size and his ability to be a big game player and produce statistically. The Ravens could use some play like that down the stretch for the team if he’s able to deliver it consistently.

