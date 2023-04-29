Potential Day 3 Targets For Ravens at Positions of Need

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t stray away from their ‘ take the best player available’ model when they used their only selection on the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft to pick versatile Clemson linebacker, Trenton Simpson, at No. 86 overall in the third round.

“A classic Ravens value pick for a player who was projected to crack the top 50,” NFL.com’s Eric Edholm wrote. “Simpson’s speed is his superpower, and he closes on the ball in a hurry. His take-on strength is only average and there are some limitations to his game, but he’ll contribute in a meaningful way.”

However, in doing so they bypassed taking prospects their positions of need that include cornerback, edge defender, and defensive line as well as a pair of honorable mentions.

Thankfully, there are still several viable options at each that they can use their remaining three picks to address on the third and final day of the draft. The Ravens currently hold No. 124 overall in the fourth round, No. 157 overall in the fifth, and No. 199 overall in the sixth.

Here are some promising prospects to monitor on Saturday at each of the aforementioned positions.

Cornerback

Finding a capable starter to line up across from three-time Pro Bowler Marlon Humphrey remains the Ravens’ most glaring need. While they can and likely will add a veteran following the draft, there are still a handful of quality options that could contend or at least be groomed for starting jobs.

Kelee Ringo, Georgia

The former Bulldog is the top player remaining on several analysts’ best-available lists including former Ravens scout Daniel Jeremiah. He was projected to go as high as the early second and would be a great value pick at this stage of the draft given his ideal size at 6’2″ and 207 pounds, impressive athletic traits, and big-program pedigree as a starter for the back-to-back national champions.

Kelee Ringo has a knack for making big plays in big games. pic.twitter.com/85PLnmrrYT — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 5, 2022

Darius Rush, South Carolina

The former Gamecock was overshadowed by his teammate Cam Smith who came off the board in the second round at No. 51 overall to the Miami Dolphins while they were in college but he was the more impressive prospect throughout the pre-draft process. He’s bigger, faster, and longer, and was one of the brightest standouts at the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, a talent pool that the Ravens love to pull from each year.

Darius Rush has been 🔒 🔽 at the @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/S97ODvJTF6 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 1, 2023

Clark Phillips III, Utah

The former Ute will probably have an even bigger chip on his shoulder after watching less accomplished undersized projected nickel corners at the next level come off the board ahead of him. He is a feisty defensive back with all the skills to put the clamps on wide receivers in coverage and both the ball skills and anticipation to make quarterbacks regret throwing his way.

Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

The former Terp tested off the charts at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine and put up impressive numbers in college when it comes to being able to make plays on the ball yet somehow he slid all the way to day three. He watched his former teammate Deonte Banks get passed over by the Ravens but still got to see him go on the first night at No. 24 overall to the New York Giants. His wait shouldn’t be that long and unless both Rush and Ringo are gone by the time the Ravens are on the clock, it’d be surprising if he wasn’t in strong consideration to be the pick at No. 124 overall.

JAKORIAN BENNETT ENDS HIS CAREER IN STYLE pic.twitter.com/QtJXq9EgzQ — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 30, 2022

Edge

The Ravens have what they view as a pair of first-rounders in Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo, veteran Tyus Bowers, and potential Sanders in certain situations at outside linebacker as it currently stands but could use more depth on the edges of their defense.

Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

The former Eagle hails from the same program that produced Las Vegas Raiders‘ two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Maxx Crosby and could prove to be a day-three steal as well. He tallied 20.5 sacks, 33 tackles for loss, and five forced fumbles during his college career. The bulk of his production came in his final season where he recorded single-season career highs in sacks (12.5), tackles for loss (19.5), total tackles (66), and solo tackles (40) according to Sports Reference.

EMU EDGE Jose Ramirez was disruptive during Shrine week. Executes a dip/rip to pressure to strip sack the QB pic.twitter.com/iOECQyoaec — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 3, 2023

Isaiah Land, Florida A&M

The former Rattler was highly productive during his collegiate career and even won the Buck Buchanan Award winner given to the National Defensive Player of the Year as a junior in 2021 after he led the country with 19 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss. He followed it up with a solid eight-sack senior season in 2022 and showed out at the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl as a capable SAM outside linebacker capable of rushing off the edge and playing off the ball.

Florida A&M LB Isaiah Land showing why he was the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award winner 🔥 #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/6f1yZTqb2S — The Bluebloods (@The__Bluebloods) February 4, 2023

KJ Henry, Clemson

The former Tiger wasn’t highly productive in college with just 13 career sacks but he was surrounded by a bevy of talent and still managed to make plays. He was also a Senior Bowl participant and likely caught the eye of a few of the Ravens scouts while he was there.

Likely sack here by Clemson EDGE KJ Henry on Fresno State QB Jake Haener. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/B6Nd54m5Nb — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) February 1, 2023

Defensive Line

With the void left by the release of six-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell and given the fact that they have several players in their defensive trenches entering the final year of their respective deals, the Ravens need to replenish their ranks and find another five-technique.

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

At one point after he blew up the combine with his incredible testing numbers, the former Wildcat was being projected to go as high as the late first round. Prospects with his athletic profile, potential, and positional versatility to line up on the edge and kick inside to play five-technique on any given typically go much higher in the draft which makes him still being on the board truly perplexing.

Adetomiwa Adebawore wins w/ pressure, and a holding penalty against him at the Senior Bowl 👀pic.twitter.com/MdWITvXtSn — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 1, 2023

Mike Morris, Michigan

The former Wolverine possesses the same schematic flexibility as Adebawore brings to the table but he’s not quite the same gifted athlete although his tester numbers were still solid if not above average. He already has experience playing for Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and is coming off his most productive season to date in which he recorded career-highs in total tackles (23), tackles for loss (11), sacks (7.5), and pass deflections (three) per Sports Reference.

Michigan EDGE Mike Morris only had 210 pass rush snaps this year – but a win rate of 20% per PFF 6'6, 290+…unique stand up rusher. Huge flashes of burst/power/closing speed pic.twitter.com/7jfOKsOxPA — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) February 25, 2023

Honorable Mentions

After losing starting left guard Ben Powers and with Pro Bowl backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley, only under contract for one more year, both positions could be a candidate to get addressed at some point on day 3 in the fifth or sixth round.

A couple of intriguing prospects at guard include Chandler Zavala of North Carolina State and Sidy Sow of Eastern Michigan. At quarterback, both Stetson Bennett of Georgia and Dorian Thompson-Robinson of UCLA would be ideal backups for Lamar Jackson that could be had in the fifth or sixth round.