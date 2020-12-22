Ravens Land Staggering Number of NFL Pro Bowlers This Season

The Baltimore Ravens have played well in 2020, and have seen several of their star players do enough to get recognized as Pro Bowl talents.

Interestingly enough, the Ravens have once again scored the most players elected to the Pro Bowl in 2020 with a whopping seven of their stars getting the call to the game. That total tied for the most in the NFL this season along with the Packers, Seahawks and Chiefs. Though there won’t be an official game, it’s still an impressive accomplishment to get this many players into the game on nearly a yearly basis.

Four teams tied for the most 2021 Pro Bowlers! #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/IBBvjtqzyG — NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2020

This year’s Pro Bowlers are kicker Justin Tucker, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, defensive end Calais Campbell, defensive end Matthew Judon, fullback Patrick Ricard, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and long snapper Morgan Cox.

These players will carry this honor forward the rest of their careers, and will always be able to say they were Pro Bowlers during one of the toughest seasons in NFL history all things considered. That’s a major accomplishment for everyone to enjoy.

Ravens Players Celebrate Pro Bowl Achievements

After the announcements were revealed, naturally, the Ravens players took to Twitter to share their excitement over the news and also share the love with their teammates and others. Most of the players, like Marlon Humphrey, were simply sharing their thanks for everyone voting for them and pushing them through into the game.

Thankful to be in the Pro Bowl thankful to the fans, coaches, and players that voted me into the Bowl..! Life is good and God is the greatest 🙏 pic.twitter.com/r2UXTjKTsH — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) December 22, 2020

Patrick Ricard admitted it was an honor to make another Pro Bowl while offering his thanks to everyone that has helped him along the way.

I’m honored to being selected to my 2nd Pro Bowl. Couldn’t have happened without the #ravensflock, my coaches, teammates, and everyone who’s supported me this year. ✌🏼🙏🏼😁 https://t.co/TuOzuzUObi — Pat Ricard (@PRic508) December 22, 2020

Orlando Brown was counting his blessings as well as reflecting on all that he has gone through to get to where he’s at right now.

I look at life and laugh sometimes at the mistakes I’ve made. I know that all my trials and tribulations have made me who I am today. I’m so thankful for all these continued blessings from the most high, all my loved ones, and supporters. 🙏🏾❤️ E💰Z Money pic.twitter.com/XSBFb0uqN3 — Orlando Brown Jr. (@ZEUS__78) December 22, 2020

Perhaps most notable was the players who didn’t make the Pro Bowl this year, yet were still compelled to reach out and celebrate the accomplishment of their teammates. That shows the true brotherhood the Ravens have, and perhaps unsurprisingly, Lamar Jackson was leading the way with the support, while also getting a helping hand from DeShon Elliott.

Congratz to all the guys that made the Pro Bowl !!! — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) December 22, 2020

As a whole, it’s a great accomplishment for all of these players to get selected to the game, and quite frankly, the Ravens could have had even more. In the future, they will all set their sights toward pushing themselves to get this honor to see as many more Ravens representing in the game as possible.

Ravens Blessed With Multiple Pro Bowlers

Not every team was as lucky as the Ravens in terms of the Pro Bowl selection process. While Baltimore had seven players in the game, there were also five NFL teams that didn’t get a single representative for the 2020 season.

Teams without a player selected to the Pro Bowl this season: Carolina

Cincinnati

Dallas

Jacksonville

N.Y. Jets — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) December 22, 2020

This only shows how blessed the Ravens are and how many truthfully elite players they have. It’s a credit to not only those players themselves, but John Harbaugh and his coaching staff as well as Eric DeCosta and the entire Baltimore front office. It takes skills to develop a roster in the way the Ravens have, and they are truthfully one of the most consistent teams in the league with this in mind.

