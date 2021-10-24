Ravens Radio Analyst Panicked by Booth Intruder: ‘What Are You Doing’!?

There were plenty of big plays during the Cincinnati Bengals–Baltimore Ravens game on Sunday afternoon at M&T Bank Stadium. But nothing got Ravens radio color analyst Obafemi “Femi” Ayanbadejo more animated than a fan trying to climb into the broadcast booth near the end of the first quarter.

A Scary Moment, Then 17 Seconds of Silence

“What—what, what, what are you doing? What are you doing?!” Ayanbadejo exclaimed, suddenly sounding panicked. As you can hear on the audio clip below, those words were followed by almost 17 seconds of eerie silence. It was all heard live on WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM in Baltimore) before Ayanbadejo’s broadcast partner Gerry Sandusky came back on and explained what transpired.

Insane moment on Ravens radio as a fan tries to climb into the broadcast booth looking for a drink: pic.twitter.com/RIA8lQjk4v — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 24, 2021

“If you were listening, you heard Femi say, ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’ He was not talking to the players or coaches. We actually had a fan who was trying to climb into the broadcast booth,” he elaborated. “She said, ‘I’m a veteran and I’m looking for a drink.”

“Yeah, I don’t serve drinks at the game,” Ayanbadejo quipped. “I might make some cocktails at home but this is not the time or place.”

“You just never know what’s going to pop up or who’s going to show up on game day,” Sandusky concluded before getting back to the action on the field.

ALL the latest Ravens news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Ravens newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Ravens!

Bengals Snap Baltimore’s Five-Game Winning Streak

As for what transpired during the game, it’s not necessarily a surprise that the Bengals (5-2) were able to win, but few probably anticipated the margin of victory, with the 41-17 defeat dropping the Ravens to 5-2 and into a tie for first place in the ultra-competitive AFC North.

The biggest issue is that the Ravens were unable to stop the Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase connection, with the rookie first-round wide receiver—selected No. 5 overall out of LSU—catching eight passes for 201 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets.

All told, second-year quarterback Joe Burrow finished 23 of 38 for 416 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception. Wide receiver C.J. Uzomah had a big game in his own right, averaging more than 30 yards per catch (3 receptions, 91 yards) while producing two touchdowns of his own.

Baltimore didn’t exactly contain Cincy’s rushing attack either, as RB1 Joe Mixon had 12 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown while Samaje Perine added 11 carries for 52 yards and another rushing touchdown.

Next Up in the AFC North

The Ravens have a bye in Week 8 before returning to action against the Minnesota Vikings on November 7. Meanwhile, the Bengals will play at the New York Jets on October 31.

As for the division’s other two teams, the Cleveland Browns (4-3) will host the last-place Pittsburgh Steelers (3-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium, also on Halloween. Pittsburgh will be coming off its bye, while the Browns defeated the Denver Broncos 17-14 on Thursday October 21.



ALSO READ:

• Ravens Defensive Tackle Promises ‘Bloodbath’ vs. Bengals

• Cowboys OT Named ‘Ideal Trade Target’ for Ravens

• Ravens Promote Le’Veon Bell, Jaguars Cut Ex-Steelers Lineman