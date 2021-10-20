Ravens’ Newly Signed OL Fails to Report to Team

One of the Baltimore Ravens‘ most recent signings, offensive tackle Brandon Knight, has failed to report to the team, according to the Ravens’ website.

Baltimore claimed Knight off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys after he was released last week, with the Ravens officially being awarded the second-year lineman yesterday, per the NFL’s official transaction report.

With All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley hitting the injured reserve list after season-ending surgery yesterday, Knight could be important depth for the Ravens down the stretch, so they’ll want to ensure he joins the team in a timely manner.

The third-year tackle has found more success on the right side than the left in his career, though his ability to play both positions makes him especially valuable to a tackle-short team like the Ravens.

He allowed 37 pressures over 517 pass-blocking snaps in 2020, the 11th-most among all tackles last season, but only conceded six quarterback hits, all of which were sacks, per Pro Football Focus.

Head coach John Harbaugh had no explanation for Knight’s failure to report at a press conference today, telling media, “I don’t really know the details on that.”

“I think that was a personal decision on his part,” Harbaugh added, “so he’d have to answer that. I don’t know, but he decided not to report.”

A Second Worrilow Situation?

Strangely, this isn’t the only time in recent years that a new addition has failed to report to the Ravens.

In August 2019, the Ravens signed linebacker Paul Worrilow after he was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles. But the veteran requested to be released to ponder his future in the NFL, citing family reasons with his wife expecting the couple’s third child in September.

Harbaugh was equally confused in 2019 regarding Worrilow as he was today, telling media, “I spoke to him last night and he was great. He was all ready and excited to go. So I was surprised.”

However, the resolution to the situation with Worrilow suggests that the Ravens will not take a hard line with Knight, despite controlling his rights.

“I assume he’s trying to figure things out and working things out with what he wants to do – he and his family,” said Harbaugh in 2019. “Every person has the right to do that, so we’ll just kind of see what he decides. We’ll respect it, whatever it is.”

The Ravens ended up granting Worrilow’s release, upon which the linebacker retired.

Ronnie Stanley Releases Statement

Ravens All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley posted his post-surgery thoughts on Twitter today, thanking his “family, teammates, friends, and the best fans” for the support through his injury ordeal.

“As I sit here in my hospital bed post surgery, I have a lot of mixed emotions,” wrote Stanley, “On one hand I’m angry, sad, upset, depressed knowing things could’ve been different. I should be gearing up for our superbowl run but instead I’m back in the same hospital I was in almost a year ago.”

Stanley’s mental state is understandable given all he’s been through in the past year. He suffered debilitating damage to his ankle just one day after signing a massive contract extension last year, forcing him to watch from the sideline as the Ravens’ offensive line collapsed in the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills.

He worked hard all offseason to be ready to start the season, but his ankle didn’t hold up against the Las Vegas Raiders. He initially opted for rehab instead of surgery, aiming to return this year, but announced yesterday that he’d go undergo an operation with the hopes of recovering in time for the 2022 season.

“Not being able to fight, compete, physically sacrifice for my teammates for the second season in a row is mentally debilitating,” Stanley admitted, “On the other hand I’m grateful, hopeful, excited that I get a another opportunity to do this the right way.”

He concluded by promising, “I will take full advantage of the chance I’ve been given.”