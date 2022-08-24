Ravens Cornerback Depth Chart Includes Multiple Playmakers

One of the hardest hit positions during the Baltimore Ravens‘ injury-ravaged 2021 season was cornerback. They lost one-half of their All-Pro tandem before the season opener when Marcus Peters went down with a torn ACL, lost Marlon Humphrey after 12 games, and were without Anthony Averett for the last two games of the season when their playoff hopes were still alive.

Ironically, the only player at the position that stayed healthy and played in every game last season was the often-injured Tavon Young who did so for just the second time in his career and first since he was a rookie in 2016.

After having to turn to veteran free agents signed off the street like Kevon Seymour, Daryl Worley, and Robert Jackson in pivotal moments with their postseason hopes on the line last year, the Ravens aggressively addressed and fortified the position during the offseason.

General manager Eric DeCosta double-dipped at cornerback in the 2022 draft with the selections of Jaylon Armour-Davis and Damarion ‘Pepe’ Williams in the fourth round then signed two-time Pro Bowl veteran Kyle Fuller a month later on May 31.

While Armour-Davis sat out the Ravens’ 24-17 record-extending win over the Arizona Cardinals on August 21, Williams and Fuller came up with huge plays that should inspire confidence in their quality of depth at the position heading into 2022. They both intercepted a pass of former Ravens’ backup quarterback Trace McSorley and looked good in coverage overall.

“Pepe just does it every day,” Harbaugh said in his August 23 press conference. “He does it in practice, he does it in games. He doesn’t get flustered at all. Just ‘Cover 3,’ he’s in the right spot on a bunch route, a little sit route right there, and he made the play.”

Williams played most of the game and had a stand-out performance in every facet of the game. On his lone tackle of the game he executed it with perfect form, aggressively drove through the receiver, and stopped him well short of the line to gain to force a fourth down.

He was amazing and sticky in coverage and consistently stayed in phase with whoever he covered or came into his zone. His most impressive play in coverage arguably came when he prevented rookie tight end, Trey McBride, from making a catch downfield. The second-round pick was the 2021 recipient of the John Mackey Award given to the best tight end in college football and at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds is much bigger than Williams who measures in at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds.

After a rough training camp where he was on the wrong side of several highlight reel catches by ascending second-year wide receiver Rashod Bateman, Fuller showed the instincts and ball skills that made him a First-Team All-Pro selection at one point in his career on the first turnover of the game.

Kyle Fuller comes down with it ‼️ Tune in on FOX! pic.twitter.com/Zd2fkJsZSE — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 22, 2022

“Kyle played about a quarter or so in there and had the pick,” Harbaugh said. “He’s been nothing but what you expected, what you’ve seen his whole career ever since he got here. He’s doing great.”

Williams is the favorite to replace young as the starting nickel corner which means he will see the field early and often since most teams in the modern NFL regularly utilized three to four wide receiver sets. His presence and ability to thrive in the slot will allow Humphrey to primarily stay on the perimeter where he is at his best unless the opposing team’s top receiver that he’s shadowing in any given game lines up inside and defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald wants him to follow.

Having Fuller provides the Ravens with not only quality but experienced depth on the outside behind Peters and Humphrey. He’ll likely join Armour-Davis as a primary backup that could rotate in regularly to start the season as Peters continues to work back to full strength.

Young Defensive Linemen are Stepping Up

Ravens’ third-round rookie Travis Jones has gotten most of the praise and fanfare through the first three weeks of the preseason but he hasn’t been the only young player at the position that has looked impressive over that span. Fourth-year pro Isaiah Mack, third-year pro Aaron Crawford, and undrafted rookie Rayshad Nichols have flashed in each of the team’s first two exhibition games.

In the team’s record-extending win over the Cardinals, all three players were consistently disruptive with the way they defended the run and rushed the passer, and helped close out the game. Mack had a couple of key pressures that were nearly sacks but led to rushed throws for incompletions.

Isaiah Mack (94) beats the LG on the next play (3rd & 7) pic.twitter.com/UWHE7iRQEh — MC (@abukari) August 23, 2022

Crawford recorded a pair of tackles on some good run stops and Nichols recorded three tackles, half a sack, and multiple pressures.

“I thought they played well,” Harbaugh said. “Those guys were playing hard. They were fighting in there. We don’t have many of them, and you get in a game like that and you get a lot of snaps in the fourth quarter … That’s tough. You don’t have any kind of rotation at all because you’re not putting guys back in the game. Those guys really stepped up.”

With Jones expected to miss three to five weeks due to a minor hyperextension he suffered in his right knee in Arizona, the unheralded trio will have even more opportunities to make a final push to make the roster in Baltimore or elsewhere in the Ravens’ third and final preseason game. All three would be prime candidates for the practice squad if they were cut and cleared waivers but the likelihood of another team not jumping to claim them if they keep up their good work is not high.

Availability of Key Starters for Week 1 Uncertain

The Ravens have been fortunate through training camp and preseason thus far in terms of players suffering season-ending injuries outside of outside linebacker Vince Biegel suffering a torn Achilles. However, they still have several players coming off of and recovering from major injuries that have yet to take the practice field or are being brought along very cautiously.

Two key starters on both sides of the ball that are still working their way back into football shape and may not be available for the season opener are franchise left tackle Ronnie Stanley and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser. When healthy, Stanley is amongst the elite players at his position in the entire league. Bowser led the team in sacks last season with a career-high seven and is one of the league’s best linebackers in coverage.

Harbaugh typically likes players returning from injuries to have between two to three weeks of practices under their belt before they suit up for a season game. With the regular-season opener less than three weeks away, they could potentially have one, both, or neither back in time to take on the New York Jets on September 1 at 1 p.m. Eastern time at MetLife Stadium.

“Ronnie and Tyus have both gone really hard with conditioning,” Harbaugh told reporters on August 23. “I watched Ronnie out here before practice with the trainers. He looks like he’s in really good shape and Tyus looks like he’s in really good shape. Could you speed it up here in practice if they both looked really good? You probably could. We’ll just have to see how it goes, see how they feel. A lot of it’s how a player feels at this point.”