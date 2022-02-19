Ravens Can Fix Defense With ‘Ideal’ Trade Involving the Vikings

Fixing a lacklustre pass rush is something the Baltimore Ravens have to get right this offseason. It won’t be easy with key members of the front seven set for free agency.

General manager Eric DeCosta could turn to the 2022 NFL draft. There’s no shortage of intriguing edge defenders in this year’s class, but none are guaranteed to make it in the pros.

DeCosta’s best option would be to acquire a proven commodity, a pass-rusher with an established track record at this level. Unfortunately, prolific quarterback hunters command a premium in free agency, a problem for a team projected by Spotrac.com to be only $9,792,591 under the salary cap.

A trade may work out better, and one NFL writer has proposed a brilliant scenario involving the Ravens striking a deal with the Minnesota Vikings for a former two-time Pro-Bowler.

Vikings’ DE Perfect for Ravens

The ideal trade for the Ravens is mapped out by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, who has identified the perfect player to fix a stale pass rush: “Danielle Hunter has proven to be that guy when healthy. He missed all of 2020 because of neck surgery and only played in seven games this season before suffering a torn pectoral muscle that ended his season. But in those seven games, he had six sacks—enough to rank No. 2 on the team in Baltimore.”

His recent injury history may give the Ravens pause when considering Danielle Hunter, but any concerns needn’t linger for long. Not when he’s logged 60.5 sacks over six seasons.

There has been little wrong with his performances when healthy, as Sports Illustrated‘s Will Ragatz pointed out when the Vikes lost to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 last season:

Danielle Hunter against the Cardinals: 7 pressures, 4 hurries, 3 sacks, 7 tackles, 81.2 overall PFF grade. He's second in the league in sacks and looked like his pre-injury self on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ACSX9hX7rv — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) September 20, 2021

Hunter has the proven track record the Ravens need. He also carries a significant salary cap hit the Vikings may be keen to shift, according to Ballentine: “The Vikings are going into the offseason at $14 million over the cap, and trading Hunter would save them $18.6 million of his $26.1 million cap hit.”

This a terrific idea from Ballentine, who has named a defensive end seemingly born to play for the Ravens. While he doesn’t mention what level of trade compensation the Ravens would need to part with, anything below a first-round pick would be worth the reward.

That reward would be landing a 27-year-old, highly skilled edge-rusher who has not yet reached his prime. An end who earned All-Pro honors after logging 14.5 sacks in 2018. Hunter repeated the tally a year later and returned to the Pro Bowl.

The Ravens don’t have a stud pass-rusher on this level. They’re not likely to this year if free agents Calais Campbell and Justin Houston leave town.

Hunter could be eager to replace them, based on the looming changes in the Vikings’ defensive schemes.

Vikings Defensive Changes Won’t Suit Hunter

Years spent playing a 4-3 front under former head coach Mike Zimmer brought out the best in dynamic defensive ends like Hunter. He may not enjoy the same success now Kevin O’Connell has replaced Zimmer and is already setting about changing the Minnesota defense.

O’Connell was asked if he’ll use a three-man defensive front, at least in base situations. He answered in the affirmative, per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio: “I think from a base standpoint you can look at it that way.”

While O’Connell also indicated nickel packages dominate modern defense, his choice of defensive coordinator indicates more three-man fronts. Ed Donatell called defenses for the Denver Broncos and 3-4 guru Vic Fangio the last two years.

There’s also the presence of Assistant head coach Mike Pettine. He’s spent a career running unorthodox schemes based around versions of the 3-4 and asking edge-rushers to take up unusual positions and handle challenging coverage assignments.

Football Outsiders Senior analyst Mike Tanier had some fun with what Pettine’s appointment might mean for Hunter:

I always wanted to see Danielle Hunter cover a slot receiver! https://t.co/ytewiDqsL5 — Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) February 17, 2022

The Ravens have operated in hybrid defenses for years, but they’ve usually been closer to four-man fronts. They have also often relied upon a standout pressure specialist, players like Terrell Suggs and Matthew Judon.

Replacing Judon was a problem after he bolted for the New England Patriots last offseason. The Ravens recorded just 34 sacks without him.

Hunter would be an upgrade over Judon and his unconvincing successors. Only history might tempt the Ravens to avoid this deal, especially if the front office is still smarting over the poor return from trading for Yannick Ngakoue in 2020.

The Ravens gave the Vikings a third-round pick in 2021 and a conditional fifth-rounder this year for a pass-rusher who managed just three sacks in nine games before leaving for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hunter would exceed that modest tally and be a bargain at a similar price.