Ravens Defensive Lineman Addresses Retirement Speculation

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe has publicly addressed a report that he is considering retirement, tweeting, “I fully intend on coming back this season,” on the afternoon of March 16.

I fully intend on coming back this season. — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) March 16, 2022

Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun wrote that Wolfe was “considering retirement,” after his comments on a recent podcast appearance indicated that the veteran defensive lineman could retire from the NFL.

“We’ll see what happens with if I retire or not or if I keep playing,” Wolfe said on the “Blood Origins” hunting podcast, per Shaffer. “I’m not sure yet. We’ve got to see how this hip goes.”

But Wolfe’s public statement indicates that he has made up his mind to return for his 10th NFL season, though he missed all of 2021 with a back injury suffered in the preseason.

Wolfe returned to practice in October, but could not get healthy enough to play, forcing the Ravens to shut him down for the year in November. Wolfe later revealed that he also underwent hip surgery, likely extending his recovery time.

On the mend, hip surgery was a success. pic.twitter.com/8xHAPNGYJn — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) January 24, 2022

Wolfe said on the podcast that his rehabilitation from his multiple injuries and medical procedures was “slow going,” but he appears determined to get back to the field, even responding directly to Shaffer on Twitter.

If Wolfe can’t play in 2022, the Ravens will be even thinner along the defensive line than they are already with All-Pro Calais Campbell testing free agency. Only 2020 third-rounder Justin Madubuike has more than 25 appearances and 750 snaps in his career among the rest of Baltimore’s interior linemen, with only unproven players like Broderick Washington, Isaiah Mack and Khalil McKenzie remaining.