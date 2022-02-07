Ex-Ravens All-Pro LB Could Return as Defensive Coach in Staff Shake-Up

The Baltimore Ravens could be hiring one of their former All-Pro linebackers in a new role after shaking up their defensive coaching staff since the end of the 2021 regular season.

Zachary Orr, who appeared in 46 games for the Ravens from 2014-2016, is “expected to interview” for one of Baltimore’s open coaching positions under new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on February 7, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Macdonald was hired on January 27 to replace outgoing defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, who parted ways with the Ravens on January 21 after the worst defensive season of his tenure in Baltimore, though that can partly be ascribed to major injuries to several starters, including All-Pro cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.

Orr was the outside linebackers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars under Urban Meyer during the 2021 season, but he is no longer listed on the team’s website after the hiring of ex-Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson.

But after previously working under Ravens head coach John Harbaugh as a defensive analyst from 2017-2020, Orr could be poised to return to Baltimore to coach inside or outside linebackers with both positions vacant following the departures of Rob Ryan and Drew Wilkins.

The Ravens moved on from Ryan after just one season as the team’s inside linebackers coach on February 3, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Wilkins was let out of his contract on February 4 to “pursue opportunities” with Martindale, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, after spending the last 12 years in Baltimore, including the last two as outside linebackers coach.

The Ravens have also seen two of their coaches take jobs with prominent college programs in recent weeks, with tight ends coach Bobby Engram becoming the offensive coordinator for the Wisconsin Badgers and Super Bowl XXXV champion Brian Billick joining the Arizona State Sun Devils as an offensive analyst.